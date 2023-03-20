RooGold Announces Appointment of CEO and Changes to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 - RooGold Inc. (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF) (Frankfurt:5VHA) ("RooGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Melling as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors. David will be replacing Vishal Gupta, who has resigned from his role as interim-CEO and director to pursue other business endeavors.

David Melling is an exploration geologist with over than 35 years of experience in the mining industry. Throughout an extensive career, David has senior leadership experience on exploration and development projects in Canada, USA, Cuba, Ecuador, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Mr. Melling's specialized experience extends to working in challenging and isolated settings, and managing all aspects of surface and underground exploration projects. David has worked on a variety of deposit types including all classes of lode-Au deposits; porphyry Cu-Au, epithermal Au, Carlin type Au, high-sulphidation Au-Cu, and VMS deposits, Kambalda type Ni deposits, magmatic Cu-Ni-PGE deposits, and unconformity type U deposits. Mr. Melling is also experienced with lithium deposits having prepared the 43-101 Technical Report on the Thompson Brother's LCT pegmatite deposit in Manitoba, Canada. David has served as an officer, director, and Vice-President Exploration for several Canadian exploration companies. David holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Geology from Carleton University, and is a registered professional geologist with the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, Canada.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dale J. Schultz, M.Sc., P.Geo. to the Board of Directors, replacing Daniel Cohen, who has resigned to pursue other ventures.

Mr. Schultz is a Professional Geologist with over 35 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry in projects throughout North and South America. Mr. Schultz holds a Master's Degree in Geology and is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Presently, Mr. Schultz serves as VP Resource Development for Snow Lake Lithium, and has previously worked with Echo Bay Mines Ltd., Noranda Inc, Claude Resources Inc., Hemlo Gold Mines Inc and Kinross Gold Corp., and has been involved in projects from the initial exploration stages through to underground and open pit mine production. Mr. Schultz is a Qualified Person under the conditions set out by National Instrument 43-101.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Gupta and Mr. Cohen for their contributions to RooGold.

RooGold Director David Kol commented "We are delighted to welcome David as our new CEO and Director. Both David and Dale bring a tremendous amount of exploration and governance experience to our Board. Their track records and strong experience in both developed and developing Countries along with working in challenging, diverse, underexplored geological terrains will be priceless to the future growth of Roo. The Board is excited to focus on our portfolio of properties and building shareholder value over the coming months."

About RooGold Inc.

RooGold is a Canadian junior mineral exploration issuer uniquely positioned to generate incremental shareholder value through its vast battery metals focused license portfolio in Liberia, West Africa and an extensive precious metals focused project portfolio in NSW, Australia. The Company has 13 Australian projects covering over 1,300 sq km in NSW and include 137 historical mines and prospects that were focused on Gold and Silver, along with various indicator minerals that occur along with these precious metals. With the recent acquisition of Next Generation Resources with over 3,200 sq. km of land position in Liberia, the Company has amassed a set of 7 highly prospective licenses that show evidence of high-potential mineralization containing various lucrative metals, including Lithium, REEs, Cobalt, Nickel, Copper, Zinc, Aluminum and Gold. With an experienced management team at the helm, the Company plans to unlock the mineralization potential of its vast land packages in Liberia and Australia through a systematic exploration program.

