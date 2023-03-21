Scotch Creek Discovers Lithium Mineralized Evaporite Stratigraphy at Macallan

Vancouver, March 21, 2023 - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC Pink: SCVFF) (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed the compilation of geologic and assay data from its second drill hole on its Macallan lithium property ("Macallan"), located in the southeast portion of the Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The core hole was drilled to 1115 feet and ended after passing through a well-developed fault at 1107. A borehole was then completed as a water sampling well.

Significant Drill Results Include:

The intersection of two, thick sections of ash-rich siltstones, claystones and massive volcanic ash units, all locally finely bedded indicting of lake sedimentary origin, the target Esmeralda Formation.

Lithium mineralization to a high of 461 parts per million (ppm) Li was returned from cut core samples taken from the lower lacustrine sequence intersected in the hole.

The lacustrine units are strongly altered resulting in bleaching and well-developed iron oxide banding.

Warm, brackish groundwater with a strong organic odor was noted during well development and sampled directly in place in the hole at depths ranging from 800 to 970 feet downhole.

The warm, brackish, organic rich waters produced from the hole indicate a brine water environment.

Mr. David Ryan, Scotch Creek's CEO, commented, "We are extremely pleased with these early results and believe we are on the right track to discovering Clayton Valley's next lithium reserve. It is important to note that the sampling casing was blocked at 970 feet downhole, which resulted in us not being able to sample ground waters at the depth of the strongest claystone lithium mineralization in the lower lacustrine unit. These results have given us critical information that provides us with a greater understanding of the Macallan projects geology, as we are looking to plan the next phase of drilling promptly."

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159223