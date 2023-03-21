Valorem Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, March 21, 2023 - Valorem Resources Inc. (CSE: VALU) (FSE: X37) (the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,100,000 stock options (each, a "Option") to certain consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 4,100,000 common shares (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company, pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. All Options vest as to: (i) twenty-five (25%) percent on the date of grant; (ii) twenty-five (25%) percent on the date that is six (6) months from the date of grant; (iii) twenty-five (25%) percent on the date that is twelve (12) months from the date of grant; and (iv) twenty-five (25%) percent on the date that is eighteen (18) months from the date of grant, and are exercisable for a period of three (3) years at an exercise price of $0.51 per Share.

About Valorem Resources Inc.

Valorem explores and develops precious metal properties in the Americas and the DRC. For further details and maps, please see: https://valoremresources.com/

