Copper Fox Announces 2023 First Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Calgary, March 22, 2023 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its unaudited interim consolidated January 31, 2023, financial statements have been filed on SEDAR.

For the three months ended January 31, 2023, Copper Fox had a net loss of $279,590 (January 31, 2022 - $248,719) which equated to $0.00 loss per share (January 31, 2022 - $0.00 loss per share).

During the three months ended January 31, 2023, the Company incurred $134,583 in exploration expenditures primarily furthering the development of the Van Dyke, Mineral Mountain and Eaglehead copper projects. Copies of the financial statements, notes, and related management discussion and analysis may be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the Company's web site at www.copperfoxmetals.com or by contacting the Company directly. All references to planned activities and technical information contained in this news release have been previously announced by way of news releases. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "During the Quarter, Copper Fox completed 'stage gate' assessments on (i) completion of a preliminary feasibility study at Van Dyke, (ii) completion of a resource estimation at Eaglehead and (iii) advancing the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte projects with the final objective of reaching the drilling stage. At Van Dyke availability of service providers delayed the planned work program, preliminary results will be announced when received and reviewed.

"The 2022 program at Schaft Creek returned a number of higher-grade mineralized intercepts within the first five-year pit outlined in the 2021 Schaft Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment. The 2023 work program includes geotechnical/metallurgical/resource drilling, metallurgical test work and a shift from quarterly to monthly environmental sampling and is budgeted at $17.2 million an increase of approximately $10 million over the 2022 budget. The 2023 exploration plans for Eaglehead, Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte are nearing completion and will be announced when finalized."

2023 Q1 Highlights

Provided the analytical results for six (6) of the eleven (11) drill holes completed as part of the 2022 metallurgical drill program at the Schaft Creek project. The program expanded the coverage across the Schaft Creek deposit with a focus on the early part of the mine life, to better inform metal recoveries and comminution characteristics. A wide range of metal concentrations including several intervals of at surface higher-grade mineralization intersected in the six drill holes.

Provided an update as well as detailing plans for its Van Dyke project where in late October 2022, meetings with local communities and First Nations within a 40-mile radius of the Van Dyke project were completed. Upgrading of existing access to the wells selected for rehabilitation and the Van Dyke mine shaft commenced in early December 2022. Upon completing the access upgrades, a downhole video survey of the selected wells and the shaft was planned to determine if they were in a condition to allow re-entry and further testing.

Provided an update on the Eaglehead project including receiving the Mines Act permit to conduct activities set out in the Notice of Work filed with the BC Ministry of Mines on February 1, 2022. The permit expires on March 31, 2024. Drilling activities pursuant to the conditions of the permit can only be conducted within the period of July 16 to November 15, 2023.

Retained Creative Capital Corp. to provide the Company investor relations services for an initial period of 12 months to increase general market awareness of Copper Fox.

Subsequent to the Quarter-end

On February 21, 2023, the Company provided final analytical results for the 2022 metallurgical drill program at the Schaft Creek project. The 2022 metallurgical drill program completed 4,688 metres with the objective of collecting samples to complement historical metallurgical test work. The drill program expanded the metallurgical sampling coverage across the Schaft Creek project, with a focus on the early part of the mine life, to better inform metal recoveries and comminution characteristics. Eleven drill holes were completed across the project's mineralized zones: Liard (six holes), Paramount (three holes) and West Breccia (two holes). Highlights and additional details regarding the analytical results received are summarized below.

The analytical results from the last five drill holes intersected copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralization across a range of grades, representative of the project life of mine for metallurgical test work.

DDH SCK-22-456 in the Liard zone intersected 144.7 m grading 0.442 per cent copper (Cu), 0.552 gram per tonne (g/t) gold (Au), 0.032 per cent molybdenum (Mo) and 3.46 g/t silver (Ag) (CuEq (copper equivalent) 0.778 per cent) starting at 112.3 m downhole. This interval includes 70.3 m of 0.67 per cent copper, 0.859 g/t gold, 0.043 per cent molybdenum and 5.41 g/t silver (CuEq 1.18 per cent) starting at 116.7 m.

DDH SCK-22-457 in the Paramount zone intersected 270 m grading 0.371 per cent copper, 0.09 g/t gold, 0.054 per cent molybdenum and 1.6 g/t silver (CuEq 0.52 per cent) starting at 377 m downhole. This interval includes 45.63 m of 0.442 per cent copper, 0.095 g/t gold, 0.088 per cent molybdenum and 1.63 g/t silver (CuEq 0.656 per cent) starting at 377 m, and 90 m of 0.447 per cent copper, 0.106 g/t gold, 0.058 per cent molybdenum and 1.82 g/t silver (CuEq 0.612 per cent) starting at 536 m.

On March 2, 2023, the Company announced the 2023 Schaft Creek program.

Advancing the project with focus on key areas including Safety, Geoscience and Engineering, Environmental, Communities, and Permitting.

Planned expenditures in 2023 are $17.2 million.

Proposed 9,000 metre drill program focused on geotechnical data collection.

External review of currently envisaged construction timeline and offsite infrastructure costs to reduce initial development costs and payback period, to improve the overall investment case.

Collection of geotechnical data in key areas identified during a gap analysis, including the proposed pit highwall, which aim to improve the pit design and life of mine strip ratio to reduce operating costs and associated greenhouse gas emissions.

The implementation of a 2-year, monthly sampling and environmental baseline field campaign that is in accordance with envisaged future permit regulatory requirements.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

Selected Financial Results



3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

January 31, 2023

October 31, 2022

July 31, 2022

April 30, 2022

Loss before taxes $ 279,590

$ 461,137

$ 277,827

$ 363,283 Net loss

279,590



401,137



277,827



363,283

Comprehensive loss

563,026



(668,062 )

832,007



(116,314 ) Comprehensive loss per share,

basic and diluted

0.00



0.00



0.00



0.00





































3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

January 31, 2022

October 31, 2021

July 31, 2021

April 30, 2021

Loss before taxes $ 248,719

$ 367,608

$ 205,040

$ 343,256 Net loss

248,719



113,608



205,040



343,256

Comprehensive loss

140,436



133,849



32,777



842,711

Comprehensive loss per share,

basic and diluted

0.00



0.00



0.00



0.00

Liquidity

As at January 31, 2023, the Company's cash position was $1,558,659 (October 31, 2022 - $132,192).

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

For additional information please contact Jason Shepherd at 1-844-464-2820.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159512