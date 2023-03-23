Global Energy Metals CEO Mitchell Smith to Moderate Panel at Critical Minerals Day at Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Vancouver, March 23, 2023 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in the investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell Smith, will moderate a panel discussion at the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Day, being held at the Canadian Embassy in Washington D.C.

Smith, who is also a Director for the Battery Metals Association of Canada, will moderate a round table panel titled "What would a fully integrated North American battery for electric vehicles look like and what do we need to get there?" and will include panelists government officials from both Canada and the United States, along with industry specific representatives.

Commenting on being moderator at this important event, Smith said:

"I am eager to facilitate a conversation that is insightful and applicable under the lens of highlighting Canada as not only a source for critical raw materials but also as a leader and collaborator across the battery metals supply chain. On the heals of major announcements by OEMs seeking greater control over parts of the supply chain, I see this as an opportunity for our nations' leaders to action strategy and bolster North America's global competitiveness while lessening its reliance on foreign competition."

The government led summit will convene dignitaries, government officials and key stakeholders from various countries to promote Canada's critical minerals strategy and value proposition with an outlook to encourage cooperation and collaboration on fully integrated bilateral critical mineral supply chains over the next two years and beyond.

The meeting is expected to result in:

Promotion of key critical minerals strengths that could be realized in the short term;

Agreement on where are the greatest needs to provide security of supply for the clean energy transition over the next 2 years and beyond;

Understand the industry "asks" to Canada and U.S. governments to accelerate development;

Present GoC "asks" to US government in conversations on the margins of the event;

Highlight this as a team Canada priority with substantive involvement from provinces;

Introduce and connect exciting projects to new set of potential investors.

Smith has also been invited to attend the SAFE Summit being held in Washington DC. The SAFE Summit will convene top government officials, business leaders, and other stakeholders from the United States and allied nations to address the challenges to achieving secure and reliable supply chains in the transportation and energy sectors. Over two days, discussions will focus on next steps to seize the historical moment provided by significant new resources and authorities enacted through the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It will advance practical solutions to achieve the nation's transportation electrification goals. This multi-day summit will not only create the space for dialogue, but also for actionable next steps; it will be a place to ask how to achieve these goals and get beyond the why.

About the Battery Metals Association of Canada

The Battery Metals Association of Canada (BMAC) is a trade organization of entrepreneurs, explorers, developers and producers of battery metals and materials, who have joined together to support a rapidly changing energy landscape.What we share is a desire to develop battery metals resources and to incorporate these materials into a battery production stream.As a national non-profit association, BMAC will connect the industry and lead the effort to ensure Canada fully captures the abundant economic potential of its massive resources through the responsible and sustainable growth of Canada's battery metals supply chain.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with our current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, we're investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. We're targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. We're also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen our exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. We believe the the time to be part of this electrification movement.

