Auxico Announces Management Update Call

MONTREAL, March 23, 2023 - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) (OTC: AUXIF) (the "Company" or "Auxico") announces that the Company will host a management update call on Friday March 24, 2023, at 9:00 AM Eastern time. During the call, the Company's management will provide information on the following: (1) launch of the Company's Colombian tin trading operations with joint venture partner Gracor S.A.S; (2) development of the Brazilian Massangana Tin Tailings project; (3) ongoing monazite sales from the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and (4) review of the recently released financial statements.

Auxico's President and Chief Executive Officer Frederick Kozak will discuss Company's key initiatives and expectations for Y2023, including prospective revenue streams, and will respond to shareholder questions submitted in advance to the scheduled call.

The participants may use the below information to join the call, accessible via the Zoom platform, by video conferencing and by dial-in:

"Although the first quarter of 2023 saw challenging capital markets and a recent economic shift, management believes the supply and demand dynamics of the critical minerals market remains robust. The strength of the tin and rare earth segments specifically, combined with current global supply constraints, provides an opportunity to accelerate potential high-return strategic growth opportunities through the trading and sales of these commodities from various jurisdictions. The Company has made great progress in establishing a multi-channel revenue strategy during 2022, and although further project development has been off to a slightly delayed start, and the advancement of its commodity trading operations intermittent, this year aims to prove that the Company can create sustainable growth and significant shareholder value," said Mr. Kozak.

If shareholders would like any specific items addressed during the call, they should email questions in advance to: ta@auxicoresources.com to ensure questions are duly communicated.

About Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal, trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under symbol AUAG and on the OTC Markets under symbol AUXIF. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Additional information on Auxico can be found on the Company's website (www.auxicoresources.com) or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under "Auxico Resources Canada Inc."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Frederick Kozak

CEO and President, Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

fk@auxicoresources.com

Cell: +1 403 606 3165 Mark Billings Chairman, Auxico Resources Canada Inc. mb@auxicoresources.com Cell: +1 514 296 1641

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

