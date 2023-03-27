Karora Resources Strengthens Management Team Through Appointment of Leigh Junk as Managing Director, Australia

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 - Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Leigh Junk to the position of Managing Director, Australia.

Paul Andre Huet, Chairman & CEO, commented: "I am pleased to welcome Leigh Junk to the Karora team. With over 30 years of mining industry experience, including senior management leadership and operational roles, Leigh is a great fit to provide overall senior leadership at our Australian operations as we execute our growth plan. Leigh's success and experience in both the gold and nickel mining spaces in Western Australia represents a highly strategic addition for Karora as we ramp up our production of both metals. Leigh will report to me, in my role as Chairman and CEO."

Most recently, Leigh Junk was Managing Director of Dacian Gold prior to its takeover by Genesis Minerals in 2022 and, prior to that, was Managing Director of Doray Minerals until its merger with Silver Lake Resources in 2019. Leigh has held senior positions in several other Australian mining companies, including WMC Resources, Mincor Operations and Pilbara Manganese. Mr. Junk was a co-founder of Donegal Resources, a private company that successfully acquired and recommissioned several Nickel operations in the Kambalda, Western Australia area, until it was sold to Canadian miner Brilliant Mining Corp in 2006. Mr. Junk has been a Director of several public companies in the mining and financial sectors in both Australia and Canada.

About Karora Resources

Karora is focused on increasing gold production to a targeted range of 170,000-195,000 ounces by 2024 at its integrated Beta Hunt Gold Mine and Higginsville Gold Operations ("HGO") in Western Australia. The Higginsville treatment facility is a low-cost 1.6 Mtpa processing plant, which is fed at capacity from Karora's underground Beta Hunt mine and Higginsville mines. In July 2022, Karora acquired the 1.0 Mtpa Lakewood Mill in Western Australia. At Beta Hunt, a robust gold Mineral Resource and Reserve are hosted in multiple gold shears, with gold intersections along a 5 km strike length remaining open in multiple directions. HGO has a substantial Mineral gold Resource and Reserve and prospective land package totaling approximately 1,900 square kilometers. Karora has a strong Board and management team focused on delivering shareholder value and responsible mining, as demonstrated by Karora's commitment to reducing emissions across its operations. Karora's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol KRR and on the OTCQX market under the symbol KRRGF.

