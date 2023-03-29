Silver Spruce Closes Private Placement of $1,135,507

BEDFORD, March 29, 2023 - (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce ResourcesInc. announced today that it has closed a private placement for proceeds of $1,135,507. The private placement consisted of the issuance of 75,700,499 units at a price of $0.015 per unit with each unit consisting of one common share and a warrant to purchase an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.05 per share on or before March 28, 2028.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement have a hold period expiring on July 29, 2023.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company which has signed Definitive Agreements to acquire 100% of the Melchett Lake Zn-Au-Ag project in northern Ontario, 100% interest in the Mystery Au project near recent discoveries by Sokoman Minerals Corp. and New Found Gold Corp. among others in the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt, Newfoundland and Labrador, 100% interest in the Pino de Plata Ag project located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine in western Chihuahua, Mexico and up to 50% interest in Colibri Resource's Diamante Au-Ag project located from 5 kilometres to 15 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos's Nicho deposit in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Spruce recently signed a 50:50 joint venture agreement with Colibri on the nearby Jackie Au project. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

Contact:

Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Michael Kinley, CEO and Director

(902) 402-0388

mkinley@silverspruceresources.com

info@silverspruceresources.com

www.silverspruceresources.com

