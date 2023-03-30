Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Reports 249.5 g/t Gold over 0.3 metres in 270 metre Step Out at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

06:15 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, March 30, 2023 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FRANKFURT:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces results from six further drill holes (SDDSC056-58, 61, 63 and 65) at the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria (Figure 1). Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX listed company owned 51% by Mawson. Four rigs continue to drill both in the main drill area and up to 7.5 km along strike at the Tonstal prospect with 13 holes being processed and analyzed or in progress. Mineralization now extends in the main drill area over 1,350 m from Christina in the far west to SDDSC063.

Highlights:

  • Drill hole SDDSC061 is a large 270 m step out vertically below the Rising Sun Shoot. Multiple points of visible gold (Photos 1 and 2) were observed between 691.0 m to 695.1 m in SDDSC0061 and is the second deepest intersection on the project to date. Highlights included:
  • 12.0 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 688.0 m
    • including 0.3 m @ 249.5 g/t AuEq (249.5 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 691.1 m
  • SDDSC063, a 200 m near-surface step out from prior drilling at Apollo East targeted mineralization below surface trenching intersected the first drilled in the area. Highlights included:
    • 2.7 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (3.4 g/t Au, 0.7 %Sb) from 24.0 m
      • including 0.5 m @ 17.2 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au, 3.2 %Sb) from 26.2 m
  • Drill hole SDDSC056 , drilled to test a near surface gap between Apollo and Gladys intersected:
    • 1.0 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (0.1 g/t Au, 7.4 %Sb) from 77.0 m
    • 19.6 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 0.3 %Sb) from 132.0 m
      • including 0.5 m @ 25.7 g/t AuEq (9.9 g/t Au, 10.0 %Sb) from 134.5 m
      • including 0.5 m @ 6.3 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 150.1 m
    • 2.4 m @ 3.8 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.2 %Sb) from 172.6 m
      • including 0.6 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (9.9 g/t Au, 0.6 %Sb) from 173.8 m
  • SXG now has four rigs drilling at Sunday Creek, three in the main drill area and the fourth up to 7.5 km along strike at the Tonstal prospect with 13 holes being processed and analyzed or in progress.
  • Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake atA$64.7 million (C$58.7 million) based on SXG's closing price on March 29, 2022.

Noora Ahola, Mawson Interim CEO, states : "We are pleased with the expansive drill campaign being undertaken by SXG at Sunday Creek that is bearing great results. SDDSC061 is the second deepest hole at the property and a 270 m step out below the Rising Sun shoot that intersected 0.3 m @ 249.5 g/t Au within a broader interval and encouragingly sees the system transitioning at depth, with visible gold, in a similar manner to what is observed at other epizonal deposits that are in production in Victoria.

"Also exciting is SDDSC063 that has again extended the mineralized zone to the east of Apollo by a further 200 m with grades of up to 12.2 g/t Au and 3.2% Sb from 26.2 m and beneath a surface trench that previously returned 8.0 m @ 19.6 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb (true width 3 m).

"SXG has successfully increased the size of its main drill area to 1,350 m along strike and 800 m to depth and with the recently mobilized fourth rig at the Tonstal prospect around 7.5 km to the north-east of the main drill area, we expect known mineralization to increase further still at Sunday Creek."

Results Discussion

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 133 hectares that forms the key portion in and around the drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Sunday Creek has an 11 km mineralized trend that extends beyond the main drill area and is defined by historic workings and soil sampling which is being drill tested for the very first time with the fourth drill rig which mobilized to site just over a week ago.

Rising Sun Prospect

Drill hole SDDSC061 is a large 270 m step out vertically below the Rising Sun Shoot and intersected:

  • 8.0 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.1 %Sb) from 656.0 m
  • 12.0 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 688.0 m
    • Including 0.3 m @ 249.5 g/t AuEq (249.5 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 691.1 m

SDDSC061 is located 270 m below the Rising Sun intersection in SDDSC050 which returned 14.5 m @ 4.9 g/t AuEq (4.2 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 439.8 m. Multiple points of visible gold (Photos 1 and 2) were observed between 691.0 m to 695.1 m in SDDSC0061. SDDSC061 is located 187 m west in a horizontal plane from SDDSC050 and is the second deepest mineralized intersection on the project to date at 690 m vertically below surface. Results are only presented from 27-76 m and 620-770m in SDDSC061, whilst assays from 76 m-399 m are still being awaited, but not expected to produce higher grades. The last assay in the hole between 769-770 m assayed 0.7 g/t Au with further assaying at depth ongoing.

Photo 1: SDDSC061 at 691.2 m with multiple points of visible gold shown in the red circles. Yellow box shows the location of Photo 2. Scale in cm.

Photo 2: SDDSC061 at 691.2 m with a zoom in on Photo 1 showing the detail of multiple points of visible gold adjacent to arsenopyrite. Field of view 0.5cm.

Apollo East Prospect

Drill hole SDDSC063, a 200 m step out from prior drilling at Apollo East targeted mineralization found in surface trenching (8.0 m @ 19.6 g/t gold and 0.4% antimony (true width 3 m) and 2 m @ 4.9 g/t gold and 0.2% antimony (true width 2 m). SDDSC063 intersected:

  • 2.7 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (3.4 g/t Au, 0.7 %Sb) from 24.0 m
    • Including 0.5 m @ 17.2 g/t AuEq (12.2 g/t Au, 3.2 %Sb) from 26.2 m

SDDSC063 is located 935 m from SDDSC061 and mineralization now extends in the main drill area over 1,350 m from Christina in the far west to SDDSC063.

SDDSC065 , also drilled at Apollo East, drilled 12 m SE of SDDSC063 and intersected the edge of the mineralized body with anomalous but low grade mineralization intersected: 1.3 m @ 0.2 g/t AuEq (0.1 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 26.2 m and 3.5 m @ 0.1 g/t AuEq (0.1 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb). from 31.5 m.

Apollo-Gladys Prospects

Drill hole SDDSC056, drilled to test a near surface gap between Apollo and Gladys intersected:

  • 1.0 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (0.1 g/t Au, 7.4 %Sb) from 77.0 m
  • 19.6 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 0.3 %Sb) from 132.0 m
    • Including 0.5 m @ 25.7 g/t AuEq (9.9 g/t Au, 10.0 %Sb) from 134.5 m
    • Including 0.5 m @ 6.3 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 150.1 m
  • 2.4 m @ 3.8 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.2 %Sb) from 172.6 m
    • Including 0.6 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (9.9 g/t Au, 0.6 %Sb) from 173.8 m

Drill hole SDDSC057 testing a gap lower in the Apollo area intersected lower grade gold and arsenic mineralization over 16.4 m @ 0.8 g/t AuEq (0.3 g/t Au, 0.3 %Sb) from 325.2 m (20m @ 0.1 g/t Au lower cut-off), which included 0.8 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 6.1 %Sb) from 328.2 m.

Golden Dyke Prospect

SDDSC058, the first of three holes drilled below old workings at Golden Dyke intersected the halo to mineralization with broad and low-grade gold and arsenic noted including 19.0 m @ 0.2 g/t AuEq (0.2 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 220.0 m (20m @ 0.1 g/t Au lower cut-off).

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au

Figures 1-5 show project location and plan and longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60% - 70% of the sampled thickness. DSSC0061, given its depth and deviation, was drilled at a higher angle to mineralization with true thickness of the mineralized interval reported interpreted to be approximately 50% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Update on Current Drilling

Drilling with four rigs is in progress at Sunday Creek at the Golden Dyke, Rising Sun and Apollo prospects. Nine holes (SDDSC059, 60, 62, 64, 66, 67, 69, SDDTS001-2) are being geologically processed and analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC068, 70, 71, SDDTS003) in drill progress (Figure 2). These holes will provide continual news flow. Drill holes awaiting assays or in progress include the deepest drill holes drilled on the project at Rising Sun (SDDSC064/67/70) and Apollo (SDDSC066/68). SDDSC064 is the first hole to exceed 1 km depth on the project, terminating at 1013.5 m.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated 25 March 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows: ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

For previously reported exploration results referenced in this news release, refer to the following:

October 6, 2021 Trench

December 14, 2022 SDDSC050

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board,


"Noora Ahola"
Noora Ahola, Interim CEO		 Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com . Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects.


Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing locations of drillholes for results reported in this announcement (grey boxes), pending holes, and select prior reported drill holes.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek east-west longitudinal section looking towards 000, along the trend of the dyke/structure, higher grade assays and selected mineralized veins sets. Also, prior select reported drillholes shown.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek cross section (50 m thickness) in plane of the Rising Sun Shoot looking towards 257 showing dyke breccia host and prior reported drillholes.

Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas to be tested in a 2,500 m diamond drill program. The first drill area at Tonstal is located 7.5km along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke-Apollo.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for drillholes reported in this announcement (including in progress).

Hole_ID

Hole Size

Depth (m)

Prospect

East GDA94_Z55

North GDA94_Z55

Elevation

Azimuth

Plunge

SDDSC056

HQ

194

Apollo

331110.8

5867850.90

303.1

231.2

-35.0

SDDSC057

HQ

414.2

Apollo

331111.65

5867975.1

319.1

184.3

-71.1

SDDSC058

HQ

303

Golden Dyke

330534.6

5867882.1

295.9

188

-69.8

SDDSC059

HQ

641.9

Root Hog

330883

5868075

306.7

214

-75.5

SDDSC060

HQ

263.8

Golden Dyke

330534.6

5867882.1

295.9

167.3

-69.9

SDDSC061

HQ

821.8

Gentle Annie

330754.2

5868022.2

294.3

209.5

-81.7

SDDSC062

HQ

339.3

Golden Dyke

330537.1

5867883.4

295.6

199

-74.2

SDDSC063

HQ

41.1

Apollo

331292.5

5867824.6

316.4

68

-35

SDDSC064

HQ

1013.5

Root Hog

331031.5

5868097.6

325.1

239.6

-69.2

SDDSC065

HQ

40.1

Apollo

331292.5

5867824.6

316.4

92

-39

SDDSC066

HQ

669.9

Apollo

331291.1

5867823.1

316.8

278.9

-57

SDDSC067

HQ

551

Rising Sun

330754.2

5868022.2

294.3

220.2

-70.4

SDDSC068

HQ

In progress

Plan 970m

Apollo

331254

5868098.6

353.9

211.3

-77.7

SDDSC069

HQ

385.8

Rising Sun

330875

5868005

307.19

234

-59

SDDSC070

HQ

In progress plan 950m

Rising Sun

331031.5

5868097.6

325.1

231

-74.5

SDDSC071

HQ

In progress plan 320m

Rising Sun

330875

5868005

307.19

232

-51

SDDTS001

NQ

179.75

Tonstal

336788

5870637

525

156

-50

SDDTS002

NQ

182.6

Tonstal

336788

5870637

525

111

-42

SDDTS003

NQ

Plan 200m

Tonstal

336788

5870637

525

111

-73

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC056-58, 61, 63 and 65 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Drill Hole

from

to

width

Au g/t

Sb %

AuEq g/t

SDDSC056

77

78.0

1.0

0.1

7.4

11.7

SDDSC056

132

151.6

19.6

1.0

0.3

1.5

including

134.5

135.0

0.5

9.9

10.0

25.7

including

150.12

150.6

0.5

6.3

0.0

6.3

SDDSC056

172.6

175.0

2.4

3.5

0.2

3.8

including

173.8

174.4

0.6

9.9

0.6

10.8

SDDSC057

325.2

331.0

5.8

0.6

0.9

1.9

including

328.2

329.0

0.8

2.0

6.1

11.7

SDDSC061

656

664.0

8.0

1.2

0.1

1.3

SDDSC061

688

700.0

12.0

7.4

0.0

7.4

including

691.05

691.4

0.3

249.5

0.0

249.5

SDDSC063

24

26.7

2.7

3.4

0.7

4.4

including

26.2

26.7

0.5

12.2

3.2

17.2

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC056-58, 61, 63 and 65 >0.1g/t AuEq.

Drill Hole

from

to

width

Au g/t

Sb %

SDDSC056

117

118

1.0

0.3

0.2

SDDSC056

118

119

1.0

1.7

0.0

SDDSC056

119

120

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC056

120

121

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC056

121

122

1.0

0.7

0.0

SDDSC056

122

123

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC056

124

126

2.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC056

126

127

1.0

0.3

0.1

SDDSC056

127

128

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC056

128

129

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC056

130

131

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC056

131

132

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC056

132

132.3

0.3

0.1

0.1

SDDSC056

132.3

133

0.7

0.6

0.0

SDDSC056

133

133.6

0.6

0.3

1.1

SDDSC056

133.6

134.5

0.9

0.2

0.0

SDDSC056

134.5

135

0.5

9.9

10.0

SDDSC056

135

136

1.0

1.2

0.0

SDDSC056

137.1

137.95

0.9

0.3

0.1

SDDSC056

137.95

139

1.1

1.5

0.0

SDDSC056

139

140

1.0

1.7

0.0

SDDSC056

140

141

1.0

1.2

0.1

SDDSC056

141

142

1.0

1.0

0.0

SDDSC056

142

143

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC056

143

144

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC056

144

145.5

1.5

1.0

0.0

SDDSC056

145.5

146.75

1.3

0.4

0.0

SDDSC056

146.75

147.7

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC056

148.61

149.5

0.9

0.7

0.0

SDDSC056

149.5

150.12

0.6

0.7

0.0

SDDSC056

150.12

150.6

0.5

6.3

0.0

SDDSC056

150.6

151.6

1.0

0.6

0.0

SDDSC056

153.45

153.9

0.5

0.2

0.0

SDDSC056

163.9

164.58

0.7

0.6

0.0

SDDSC056

164.7

165.35

0.7

0.6

0.0

SDDSC056

167.8

168.7

0.9

0.2

0.0

SDDSC056

172.6

173.18

0.6

0.3

0.0

SDDSC056

173.18

173.8

0.6

3.3

0.0

SDDSC056

173.8

174.4

0.6

9.9

0.6

SDDSC056

174.4

175

0.6

0.5

0.1

SDDSC056

175

175.3

0.3

0.1

0.0

SDDSC057

242.65

243.65

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC057

243.65

244.2

0.6

0.2

0.0

SDDSC057

244.2

245.3

1.1

0.2

0.0

SDDSC057

325.2

326.2

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC057

326.2

327.2

1.0

0.5

0.0

SDDSC057

327.2

328.2

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC057

328.2

329

0.8

2.0

6.1

SDDSC057

329

330

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC057

330

331

1.0

0.4

0.1

SDDSC057

331

332

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC057

332

333

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC057

333

334

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC057

334

335

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC057

335

335.4

0.4

0.1

0.0

SDDSC057

335.4

336.4

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC057

336.4

337.1

0.7

0.2

0.0

SDDSC057

337.1

337.7

0.6

0.3

0.1

SDDSC057

337.7

338.15

0.5

0.4

0.0

SDDSC057

338.15

339.05

0.9

0.2

0.0

SDDSC057

339.05

340.05

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC057

340.05

340.8

0.8

0.2

0.0

SDDSC057

347

348

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC057

351

352

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC057

353.7

354.7

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC057

354.7

355.35

0.7

0.2

0.0

SDDSC058

121

121.6

0.6

0.4

0.0

SDDSC058

138

139

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC058

148.5

149.45

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC058

208

209

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC058

220

221

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC058

223

224

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC058

224

225

1.0

0.2

0.2

SDDSC058

225

226.4

1.4

0.3

0.0

SDDSC058

226.4

227

0.6

0.2

0.1

SDDSC058

229

230

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC058

231

231.75

0.8

0.1

0.0

SDDSC058

233

233.95

1.0

0.5

0.2

SDDSC058

233.95

234.5

0.6

0.9

0.3

SDDSC058

234.5

235.3

0.8

0.3

0.0

SDDSC058

235.3

236

0.7

0.1

0.0

SDDSC058

265.8

266.2

0.4

0.1

0.0

SDDSC058

268

269

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC061

655

656

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC061

656

656.8

0.8

0.5

0.0

SDDSC061

656.8

657.35

0.6

1.2

0.1

SDDSC061

657.35

658.22

0.9

0.6

0.0

SDDSC061

658.22

659.06

0.8

1.5

0.0

SDDSC061

659.06

659.5

0.4

1.7

0.1

SDDSC061

659.5

660.32

0.8

0.4

0.0

SDDSC061

660.32

661.02

0.7

0.8

0.0

SDDSC061

661.02

662

1.0

3.6

0.4

SDDSC061

662

663

1.0

0.5

0.0

SDDSC061

663

663.3

0.3

1.8

0.2

SDDSC061

663.3

664

0.7

0.3

0.0

SDDSC061

673

674

1.0

0.8

0.0

SDDSC061

674

675

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC061

677

678

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC061

688

689

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC061

689

689.9

0.9

4.1

0.0

SDDSC061

691.05

691.35

0.3

249.5

0.0

SDDSC061

691.35

692.25

0.9

1.5

0.0

SDDSC061

692.25

692.6

0.4

0.4

0.0

SDDSC061

692.6

693.4

0.8

0.6

0.0

SDDSC061

693.4

693.8

0.4

4.1

0.0

SDDSC061

693.8

694.25

0.5

3.5

0.0

SDDSC061

694.25

695.1

0.9

4.0

0.0

SDDSC061

697

697.9

0.9

0.4

0.0

SDDSC061

699

700

1.0

0.4

0.0

SDDSC061

711

712

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC061

712

713

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC061

714.01

715

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC061

724

725

1.0

0.8

0.0

SDDSC061

725

726

1.0

0.7

0.0

SDDSC061

727

728

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC061

728

729

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC061

729

730

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC061

733

734

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC061

735

736

1.0

0.7

0.0

SDDSC061

736

737

1.0

0.6

0.0

SDDSC061

737

738

1.0

0.5

0.0

SDDSC061

745

746

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC061

746

746.6

0.6

0.1

0.0

SDDSC061

746.6

747.4

0.8

0.4

0.0

SDDSC061

747.4

748.55

1.2

0.1

0.0

SDDSC061

748.55

749.5

1.0

0.4

0.0

SDDSC061

749.5

750

0.5

0.3

0.0

SDDSC061

756.8

758

1.2

0.1

0.0

SDDSC061

758

759.1

1.1

0.7

0.0

SDDSC061

767

768

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC061

768

769

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC061

769

770

1.0

0.7

0.0

SDDSC063

22.3

23

0.7

0.1

0.0

SDDSC063

23

24

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC063

24

24.5

0.5

0.3

0.3

SDDSC063

24.5

25.2

0.7

0.8

0.0

SDDSC063

25.2

26.2

1.0

2.3

0.0

SDDSC063

26.2

26.7

0.5

12.2

3.2

SDDSC063

26.7

27.8

1.1

0.2

0.0

SDDSC065

26.2

26.85

0.7

0.1

0.0

SDDSC065

26.85

27.5

0.7

0.1

0.0

SDDSC065

31.5

32.5

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC065

34.1

35

0.9

0.2

0.0

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746639/Mawsons-Subsidiary-SXG-Reports-2495-gt-Gold-over-03-metres-in-270-metre-Step-Out-at-Sunday-Creek-Victoria-Australia


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Mawson Gold Ltd.

Mawson Gold Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QA2M
CA5777891006
www.mawsongold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap