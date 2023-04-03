Kiplin Metals Welcomes the Province of Saskatchewan's Support for Nuclear Energy

April 2nd - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSX-V: KIP) (the "Company" or "Kiplin") joins major uranium producers in welcoming the Government of Saskatchewan program, "Securing the Future: Saskatchewan's Critical Minerals Strategy" announced on March 27, 2023 (*). Highlights of the plan include:

"…The critical minerals strategy supports the objectives set out in the Saskatchewan Growth Plan. The strategy outlines four goals for the sector: to increase Saskatchewan's share of Canadian mineral exploration spending to 15 per cent by 2030, to double the number of critical minerals being produced in Saskatchewan by 2030, to grow Saskatchewan's production of potash, uranium and helium, and to establish Saskatchewan as a rare earth element hub."

The Company is the beneficiary of a 100-per-cent interest in the keystone, Cluff Lake Road ("CLR") project and controls all exploration and development of the project. The CLR project is strategically located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, surrounded by F3 ("F3") Uranium Corp.'s (formerly Fission) high profile Paterson Lake North ("PLN") Project. The PLN Project hosts the newest, basement hosted uranium discovery in the Athabasca Basin, which hosts several of the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world. The Company is currently applying for the requisite permits for exploration and drilling activities at the CLR project.

Readers are cautioned that the presence of mineralization in areas adjacent to those held by the Company is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may exist on properties held by the Company.

(*) Saskatchewan Releases New Critical Minerals Strategy | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Kiplin Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin Metals has the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project"). The CLR Project covers ~531 ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Triple R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is 5 km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000 lbs of yellowcake uranium.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com or 604-622-1199, or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com.

