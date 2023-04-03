Strathmore Signs Working Agreement with Ur-Energy

Kelowna, April 3, 2023 - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a Confidentiality and Non-Disclosure Agreement (CNDA) with Ur-Energy to evaluate ways to advance the Company's Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl projects. The goal of the agreement is to assess the feasibility of a negotiated business transaction for future processing of uranium from Strathmore's Wyoming projects at Ur-Energy's nearby facilities. These include Ur-Energy's operating Lost Creek and permitted Shirley Basin projects, which are fully licensed for in-situ recovery, mill processing, and tailings disposal. Strathmore anticipates shorter lead times for development and production of our projects by building upon Ur-Energy's expertise in permitting and the future utilization of their fully licensed facilities.

Dev Randhawa, CEO commented, "We would like to thank Ur-Energy's CEO, John Cash and his team for completing the CNDA agreement and are very excited to be working with John and his strong technical group."

About Ur-Energy

Since 2006, Ur-Energy has successfully permitted, constructed, and operated the Lost Creek in-situ recovery project in Wyoming, where they have produced 2.7 million pounds of U 3 O 8 . Ur-Energy is currently ramping up recovery at their Lost Creek operation. Strathmore's projects are within 100 miles of Ur-Energy's Lost Creek processing facility.

In 2013, Ur-Energy acquired the Wyoming assets of Pathfinder Mines (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Areva, now Orano) including their Shirley Basin and Gas Hill projects. The former Pathfinder Shirley Basin mines produced approximately 28 million pounds of U 3 O 8 . The Ur-Energy Shirley Basin project is fully permitted for in-situ recovery, either as a satellite operation to Lost Creek, or a stand-alone processing operation, and also a fully permitted tailings facility that accepts 11e (2) by-product materials, one of a limited number of such facilities in the USA. Strathmore's Agate and Night Owl properties are both less than 10 miles from Ur-Energy's Shirley Basin project.

Ur-Energy's Gas Hills project is located 2.5 miles north of Strathmore's West Diamond claim group atop Beaver Rim. The former Pathfinder Gas Hill mines produced 48 million pounds of U 3 O 8 . Cameco's Peach project is located between UR- Energy and Strathmore, where extensive drilling has defined mineral resources as reported by Cameco.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing mine that was in production in the early 1960s. Strathmore received an exploration permit for the Beaver Rim project in October and is now applying for both exploration and drilling permits for Agate and Night Owl.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

