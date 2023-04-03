TDG Gold Corp. Expands The Cody Lee Zone At Greater Shasta-Newberry, Toodoggone

WHITE ROCK, April 3, 2023 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report expansion of the Cody Lee1 Zone by +200 % from that previously reported (news release January 25, 2023). TDG has identified two mineralized targets within the Cody Lee1 Zone based on the analysis of seven historical2,3 diamond NQ drillholes totalling ~800 metres ("m") from 1989 (Figure 1).

Highlights from the historical2,3 drilling in the Cody Lee Zone include SH89-34 which intercepted 23.6 m of 2.53 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 34 g/t silver ("Ag") from 27.9 m depth (Table 1).

The Cody Lee1 Zone is one of five higher priority exploration target zones1 located within TDG's Greater Shasta-Newberry project1. The expansion of the Cody Lee1 Zone brings its boundary to within 250 m of the Shasta deposit and increases the opportunity to connect these zones through further systematic, scientific exploration (Figure 2).

Steven Kramar, TDG's VP Exploration, commented: "We hope to see 'rediscoveries' such as the two mineralized targets we've now identified within the Cody Lee Zone as we continue to recompile the large amount of historical data and information available for Greater Shasta-Newberry. The Cody Lee Zone is open along strike of the gold-in soil anomaly, which anomaly also coincides with the results of our broader VLF EM and ground magnetic studies completed in 2022.

The historical drill cores from these and other similar vintage drillholes are potentially stored in the core field at Shasta. Laboratory assays indicate only ~50% of these drill cores (by length) were analyzed historically. If the historical core can be recovered, it could be relogged and analyzed which may help identify additional mineralization through assaying all the available core5. Modern HQ diamond drilling (larger diameter than historical size) at Shasta has typically delivered up to +15% grade increase in gold versus historical assay results, meaning that the historical information we've recompiled may underestimate the potential of these targets."

Figure 1 - Cody Lee Zone Schematic Cross Section showing mineralized exploration target areas.

Figure 2 - Cody Lee1 Zone illustrating expansion in size and relation to Greater Shasta-Newberry Exploration Target Zones.

*Intervals are core-length weighted. True width and recovery are unknown.

**Composite results were built using a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off, although there may be intervals within the composite below 0.1 g/t AuEq.

***Calculated composites are truncated to significant 2 digits for Au/AuEq and the nearest whole number for Ag.

****In cases where assay data was missing from historical records, concentrations were assigned a 0.00 value.

Ongoing recompilation and modeling work from historical drill data, in combination with results from geophysical analyses conducted by TDG in 2022, indicates two parallel mineralized zones (Figure 3) which interpretation was confirmed by surface observations by TDG in 2022, exist within the Cody Lee1 Zone (Figure 1) and may extend further than previously drill tested and is open down dip, at depth.

Figure 3 - Cody Lee1 Zone illustrating expansion in size and mineralized targets.

The Cody Lee1 Zone is supported by: i) surficial geochemical sampling2,3 in a > 100 parts per billion ("ppb") Au in soil anomalous zone, ii) airborne magnetic susceptibility in a corridor that mimics the signature of the Shasta main deposit, iii) ground very low frequency ("VLF") electromagnetic survey results in a corridor coincident with magnetic susceptibility with two large broad well-defined conductors, iv) ground geological mapping where sampling and prospecting identified outcroppings of altered, veined volcanic rocks which select grab samples assayed below detection to 1.45 g/t Au and 0.34 - 79 g/t Ag, respectively and, v) geological interpretation of the intersection of northwest structures with northeast structures.

This data has led to the redefinition of the Cody Lee1 Zone with +200 % expansion of the exploration target area from its original interpreted size (see TDG News Release January 25, 2023). TDG has also replanned its 2023 field program work at the Cody Lee1 Zone from previously reported (see TDG News Release March 20, 2023) including re-targeting of proposed HQ, oriented core diamond drillholes.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for TDG Gold Corp., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1Mineral Exploration/Exploration Target Area(s): TDG is a mineral exploration focused company and the Company's Projects are in the mineral exploration stage only. The degree of risk increases substantially where an issuer's properties are in the mineral exploration stage as opposed to the development or operational stage. Exploration Targets and/or Exploration zones are speculative and there is no certainty that any future work or evaluation will lead to the definition of a mineral resource.

2Historical Data: This news release includes historical information that has been reviewed by TDG's qualified person (QP). TDG's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, TDG cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including (but not limited to) the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, any conclusions or interpretations borne from use of this data should be considered too speculative to suggest that additional exploration will result in mineral resource delineation. TDG encourages readers to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these data and/or results.

3Historic Drill Core Sampling & Assay Methodology: Historical core was geologically logged with lithologies identified and notable geological features recorded. Historical core was cut in half (and in rare cases sawn in half) along sample intervals (lithology and mineralization dependant) generally less than 3 m. Chemical analysis was performed dominantly for precious metal analysis (Au, and Ag), and infrequently for base metals (Pb, Zn, Cu), and rarely for major elements and trace elements. Historically, different commercial laboratories were utilized in addition to an assay lab at Baker Mine Site. These lab facilities may or may not have had accreditation and in all cases accreditation (if applicable) pre-dated current ISO standards. Over that period, a variety of digestion and assay methods were used, including atomic absorption, fire assay atomic absorption, aqua regia atomic absorption and aqua regia ICP with varying detection limits. Reference materials (if any) were inserted at the analytical level and thus were unblind to the facility processing the samples.

4Gold Equivalent (AuEq): Gold Equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au on an in situ basis. Calculations are uncut and recovery is assumed to be 90% for each metal with an Au price of US$1,800/oz and an Ag price of US$22.50/oz (based on trends over the past approximately three years), giving an 80:1 silver to gold ratio for AuEq calculation purposes. Actual prices and recoveries (following metallurgical test work) may differ from these assumptions, which would change the ratio.

5Unassayed Historical Drill Core: Historical drill core intersections, lengths or intervals referenced for re-assay or geological analysis may not be available or suitable for sampling. Historical drill cores were inherited with the project and TDG provides no guarantees or warranties that these drill cores are part of the historical inventory, are available and/or have not degraded to a state that would render them wholly unusable for the purposes of scientific investigation. TDG provides no warranties/guarantees that these historical un-assayed drill cores host precious or base metal mineralization.

The Cody Lee Zone was named with the kind permission of the family in honour and remembrance for Cody Lee who passed away on October 05, 2021.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Mets and Baker mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. The projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, over 13,000 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In May 2022, an initial Mineral Resource Estimate was published for Shasta (see TDG news release May 17, 2022). In January 2023, TDG defined a larger exploration target area adjacent to Shasta (Greater Shasta-Newberry; see TDG news release January 25, 2023) with drill-ready targets where TDG aims to undertake follow-up exploration activity in 2023.

