Seabridge Gold's Iskut 2023 Drill Program to Focus on Copper-Gold Porphyry Discoveries and Resource Expansion

Last year SBS-22-05 intersected 174 meters of 0.86 gpT gold and 0.34% copper in newly discovered Bronson Pipe

Toronto, April 3, 2023 - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) reports today that planning is well advanced for an extensive 2023 drill program at its 100% owned Iskut property in Northwestern B. C.'s Golden Triangle. The work program is designed to test for deeper copper-gold porphyry systems and to expand the Bronson Slope mineral resource. Three helicopter-portable core drills have been reserved for this program that anticipates completion of 12 to 15 drill holes exceeding 12,000 meters of core.

Seabridge Chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk commented: "Last year we discovered a major quartz-magnetite breccia pipe beneath the Bronson Slope copper-gold deposit. The pipe sits within a district-scale structural trend that localizes all of Iskut's porphyry-style targets. The well-mineralized Bronson pipe is persuasive evidence of a large copper-gold porphyry source below last year's drilling. The structural trend hosting this pipe has two more similar porphyry targets meriting aggressive drill testing. As a byproduct of this effort, we expect to expand the Bronson Slope mineral resource."

Regional geophysical surveys and surface geology continue to confirm a district scale structural feature that connects the Quartz Rise, Bronson Slope and Snip North targets. All the observed mineral systems at Iskut are interpreted as high-level expressions of Cu-Au porphyry features along this regional trend. Snip North is being investigated with an MT survey and deeper drilling this year over an area where 32 shallow diamond core holes drilled by previous operators encountered pervasive sericite-pyrite alteration and Cu-Au geochemical anomalies in sedimentary rocks.

At Bronson, drilling will continue below the Bronson Slope resource following a steeply plunging quartz-magnetite breccia pipe with clear indications it is sourced from hydrothermal eruptions out of an intrusion. The copper and gold concentrations within and on the margins of this pipe are evidence the source intrusion could host a significant mineral system. At Quartz Rise ongoing work has refined drill targets for the intrusive source of an extensive lithocap discovered at this target.

Results from drilling in 2022 identified copper and gold grades in sedimentary rocks outside of the 187Mt Bronson mineral resource. Resource expansion potential may extend as far as 1.2 kilometers southeast along strike, connecting to historical drilling that encountered numerous high-grade intersections. Magnetic surveys in that area indicate a separate intrusive feature is present under this area which may be another porphyry source. Drill testing the Bronson Slope breccia pipe will require drilling outside the limits of the resource and these results will be incorporated into the resource estimate.

Exploration activities by Seabridge at the Iskut Project are being conducted under the supervision of William E. Threlkeld, Registered Professional Geologist, Senior Vice President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Threlkeld has reviewed and approved this news release. An ongoing and rigorous quality control/quality assurance protocol is employed in all Seabridge exploration campaigns. This program includes blank, duplicate and reference standards. Cross-check analyses are conducted at a second external laboratory on at least 10% of the drill samples.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's principal assets, the KSM project, and its Iskut project are located in British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle", the Courageous Lake project is in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project set in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and mineral resources by category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

