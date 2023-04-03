Global Battery Metals Engages Venture Liquidity Providers for Market Making Services

Vancouver, April 3, 2023 - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML"), a critical mineral exploration company focused on growth-oriented lithium and other battery metal projects, announces that it has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to initiate market making services for the purposes of maintaining an orderly trading market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Beginning in April 2023, the market making services will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for a period of three months. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm's length and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSXV-listed issuers.

The Company also confirms the extension of a social marketing and consulting agreement with Common Cents Media, Social Purpose Corporation ("Common Cents") and the grant of additional stock options to Common Cents to purchase 100,000 common shares of the Company at $0.175 per common share until March 31, 2025. The options will vest as to 25% every three months after the date of grant and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is an international mineral exploration and development company with a focus on metals that comprise and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML currently maintains economic interests in four battery metal projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% in the Leinster lithium property in Ireland; (2) a 100% interest in the Lithium King property in Utah; (3) an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the La Poile lithium project in Newfoundland; and (4) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. GBML will retain a 0.75% net smelter royalty. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GBML); Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: REZ); and are quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: REZZF).

Global Battery Metals Ltd.

Michael Murphy BA, MBA, MSc., ICD

President & CEO

T: 604-649-2350

E: MM@gbml.ca

W: www.gbml.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the market making services to be provided by VLP and any effects thereof on the liquidity of the Company's common shares. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work given the global COVID-19 pandemic, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Readers are urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160962