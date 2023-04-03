Nevada Lithium Appoints Jeff Wilson as Vice President of Exploration, Darren L. Smith to Transition to Senior Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, April 3, 2023 - Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. ("Nevada Lithium" or the "Company") (CSE: NVLH) (OTCQB: NVLHF) (FSE: 87K) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Jeff Wilson, PhD, P.Geo, and Director, as Vice-President of Exploration for the Company, effective May 1st, 2023. Concurrently, Darren L. Smith, M.Sc, P.Geo, the Company's current Vice-President of Exploration, will transition into the role of Senior Technical Advisor to the Company.

Stephen Rentschler, CEO of Nevada Lithium commented, "We are thrilled that Jeff Wilson, a current Director of Nevada Lithium, will be assuming a management role at the Company as Vice President of Exploration. Jeff's impressive experience includes roles as Director of Geology at Tetra Tech WEI Inc., and Manager (Geology) of listing reviews on the TSX Venture exchange. Jeff earned his PhD in Geology at Kingston University, England, and is a peer-reviewed author of multiple academic papers in international journals."

Mr. Rentschler continued, "The last twelve months have been a transformative period for the Company, culminating in the recent signing of a definitive agreement to consolidate 100% ownership of the Company's Bonnie Claire lithium project in Nevada, and production of marketable battery grade lithium carbonate. As the Company turns fully towards execution of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), our team will benefit greatly from Jeff's steady hand and experience. Jeff will assume an increasing PFS-related daily workload over the transition period through the end of April. Going forward, we will continue to benefit from Darren's strong knowledge base and guidance in mineral exploration and advanced level studies through his new role as Senior Technical Advisor."

Darren L. Smith, current Vice President of Exploration for the Company comments: "Bonnie Claire is a strong asset with significant and unique potential to produce lithium through borehole mining techniques, where environmental and social impacts may be minimized relative to conventional open-pit extraction methods. Coupled with the increased lithium grades confirmed at depth from the recent 2022 drilling and its location in Nevada, USA, the Bonnie Claire Deposit offers a potentially unique and attractive supply proposition to the lithium market."

Jeff Wilson, PhD, P.Geo. is a Professional Geologist registered in British Columbia. He holds a PhD in Structural Geology at Kingston University in the United Kingdom and has over twenty years of experience in various aspects of the resource industry. Building on field-based exploration for gold, copper, and silver with both junior and senior resource companies, Jeff went on to work with the TSX Venture Exchange for several years, before managing the Geology Group at Tetra Tech Inc, an international consulting firm. Since 2013, Jeff has maintained an independent consulting practice and his public company experience includes independent Board positions at Western Magnesium Corp (2014-present) and Nevada Lithium Resources (2021-present).

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a Professional Geologist with over 17 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry. His experience includes high-level program management ranging from program design through implementation, reporting, and technical disclosure, as well as indigenous peoples and government engagement. Darren has assisted in company financing efforts, provided technical oversight for PEA, PFS, and FS level project advancement, and has setup and monitored complex metallurgical programs. In late 2009, Darren and his team discovered one of the world's largest REE and fluorspar deposits (Ashram), which is currently advancing towards Prefeasibility and, more recently, played an instrumental role in the discovery of the CV Lithium Pegmatite District in the La Grande Greenstone Belt, James Bay, Quebec, highlighted by the large CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. Darren is currently Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc., and Director and Vice President of Exploration for Ophir Gold Corp.

Bonnie Claire Project

The Bonnie Claire Project is located within Sarcobatus Valley, which is approximately 30 km (19 miles) long and 20 km (12 miles) wide. Quartz-rich volcanic tuffs containing anomalous amounts of lithium occur within and adjacent to the valley. Drill results from the salt flat include 2,054 ppm Li over 67.1 m (220 ft) in drill hole BC-1601 as well as a 475 m (1560 ft) vertical intercept that averaged 1153 ppm Li.

Bonnie Claire is one the largest lithium resources in North America with a current NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource 3,407 million tonnes (Mt) grading 1,013 ppm Li for 18,372 million kilograms of contained lithium carbonate equivalent, at a cut-off grade of 700 ppm Li. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The gravity low that characterizes the valley is approximately 20 km (12 miles) long, and the current estimates of depth to basement rocks range from 600 to 1,200 meters (2,000 to 4,000 feet). The current claim block covers an area of 74 km2 (28.6 mi2) with potential for brine systems and further sediment resources.

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, where it currently holds a 50% interest. A recently completed NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment returned attractive investment metrics and the Company is actively advancing the Project towards Pre-Feasibility. Learn more: https://www.nvlithium.com/.

