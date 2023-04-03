ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023

Vancouver, April 3, 2023 - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023.

ACME invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on April 5th, 2023. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the company's CEO, Steve Hanson in real time.

Mr. Steve Hanson will perform a presentation and may subsequentially open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to questions@emerginggrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Steve Hanson will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

ACME will be presenting at 1:10PM Eastern time for 30-45 minutes.

Please register here to ensure that you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

