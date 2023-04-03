York Harbour Metals Announces Start of First-Ever Drilling at Pinnacle Target, Newfoundland

Toronto, April 3, 2023 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC PINK: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company" or "York") is pleased to announce the start of drilling at the Pinnacle Target ("Pinnacle") on its Copper-Zinc-Silver VMS project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This is a significant milestone for the Company as it represents the first-ever drilling at the Pinnacle Target. The Pinnacle Target is one of the most prospective areas of the York Harbour project, with significant potential to host high-grade copper, zinc, and silver mineralization.

The Company's local field team Planet X Exploration Services Ltd. & Forage Fusion Drilling Ltd. have completed the helicopter supported drill pad preparation; finalized drill rig mobilization and assembly over the initial Pinnacle Target. Drill testing is set to begin immediately.





Figure 1: Photo Image (courtesy of Planet X Exploration Services) of the Drill Pad Equipment Getting Loaded into the Helicopter to be Assembled at the Pinnacle Target, in Newfoundland

Figure 2: Photo Image (courtesy of Forage Fusion Drilling)) of the Drill Pad and Drill Rig Constructed and Assembled at the Pinnacle Target, in Newfoundland

The Pinnacle Target was historically identified as having a large anomaly, confirmed by geophysical surveys and geological mapping but has never been drill-tested. The potential of testing the outer areas of the inferred distribution of VMS mineralization with folded volcanic sequence adds to the excitement around this project.

"We couldn't be more excited to have reached this important milestone of our exploration program," stated Bruce Durham, President & CEO of York Harbour Metals. "The start of drilling at the Pinnacle target marks a significant advancement in our mission to unlock the potential of the York Harbour project. This project has the potential to greatly expand the known high-grade VMS mineralization zones throughout the project, and we are eager to witness the results of our efforts."

Qualified Person

Doug Blanchflower, P. Geo., a Director of York Harbour, and Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About York Harbour Metals

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCPK: YORKF) (Frankfurt: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company focused on two high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project is located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook in Newfoundland. The Company intends to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and explore new massive sulphide targets.

Recently, the Company announced the acquisition of a high-grade Rare Earth Elements ("REE") project also located in Newfoundland. The Bottom Brook Critical Metals Project, covering 15,150 hectares, is located next to the Trans Canada Highway and is just 27 km from the deep-water port at Turf Point. York Harbour intends to actively identify diamond drill targets through property-wide prospecting, focused soil sampling, and geological mapping. A substantial drill program is scheduled for this year.

For further details on York Harbour Metals, please reach out via email to info@yorkharbourmetals.com or call +1-778-302-2257. You may also visit the Company's website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

"Signed"

Bruce Durham

CEO, President, and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: info@yorkharbourmetals.com

Website: www.yorkharbourmetals.com

1518 - 800 Pender Street W, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2V6

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

