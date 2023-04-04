West Red Lake Gold Appoints Tim Twomey as Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, April 04, 2023 - West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or "WRLG" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) is pleased to announce that Mr. Tim Twomey, P.Geo has joined the Company as a Technical Advisor on their West Red Lake Project. As Technical Advisor, Tim Twomey will assist the Company in target generation and ongoing exploration activities in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwest Ontario, Canada.



Mr. Twomey brings over 39 years of exploration, production and management expertise. He is an accomplished expert in structural geology and Archean lode gold deposits, particularly within the Red Lake District and played a key role in the discovery and development of the 'High-Grade Zone' at the Red Lake Mine, which is one of the most significant gold discoveries made in the last 30 years.

Mr. Twomey has held senior and executive-level management roles for a number of exploration and mining companies including Principal Geologist for Yamana Gold Inc., Vice-President of Exploration for Mega Precious Metals, and Vice-President of Exploration for Premier Gold Mines Limited, where he directed all aspects of exploration and resource expansion towards advancement of the Hardrock Gold Project in Geraldton, Ontario. Prior to this, Tim Twomey was Senior Exploration Geologist with Goldcorp in the Red Lake Gold Camp where he worked from 1994 to 2008.

Tom Meredith, CEO, stated, "We are very excited to welcome Tim to the Company as a Technical Advisor. His wealth of knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm for making high-grade gold discoveries in the Red Lake District will add significant value to the exploration and drilling program at our West Red Lake Gold Project."

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and dedicated to creating value for its shareholders by discovering new gold mines in the highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. This district has yielded 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG holds an extensive property position spanning 3,100 ha in West Red Lake, including three former gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit. The West Red Lake Project covers a 12-km strike length along the Pipestone Bay St. Paul Deformation Zone and WRLG plans to continue exploring this property along strike and to depth aggressively in 2023.

ON BEHALF OF West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.

"Tom Meredith"

Tom Meredith

Chairman and CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Amadip Singh, VP Corporate Development

Tel: (647) 667-1806

Email: asingh@wrlgold.com

or visit our website at https://www.westredlakegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management, however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.