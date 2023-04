Vancouver, April 4, 2023 - Molten Metals Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE:MOLT) (FSE:Y44) (ISIN:CA60872A1066) is pleased to announce the results from the work undertaken by Resourceful Geoscience Solutions, to model & digitize historical diamond drilling and mine workings at Molten’s West Gore antimony project as stated on December 12, 2022.Historical mine workings in the Main Zone and Berggren Shaft were digitized into triangulated solids by georeferencing historical long sections against locations of mine shafts recorded in Nova Scotia government databases. Main Zone and Berggren Shaft workings are depicted below....https://www.thenewswire.com/press-releases/1LymFbNp8-molten-metals-corp-announces-results-of-west-gore-digitization-including-historical-intersect-of-707m-106g-t-gold-34-antimony-sb.html