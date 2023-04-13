Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Permitting Update

Vancouver, April 13, 2023 - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a permitting update related to the proposed Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver exploration program in Arizona.

On March 13, 2021, the United States Forest Service ("USFS") completed the 45-day objection period, which represented the final opportunity for public input into the permitting process for the Sunnyside project. Two objections were filed during the objection period and the USFS is currently working on providing detailed responses, which will be sent to the respective parties in due course. The USFS has informed the Company that it will utilize the 30-day extension to the 45-day objection response period. As such, the USFS currently forecasts completion of the objection response period on or before May 29, 2023.

Barksdale is currently gearing up for its initial drilling program at Sunnyside, which will commence as soon as possible once all the requisite approvals have been provided by the USFS. Drilling could begin as early as June 2023. In preparation for this campaign the Company has received multiple bids from licensed drilling companies to complete an initial ~16,500-meter drilling program (~50,000 feet). Final drill contractor selection will occur shortly, with final selection focused on the best mix of drilling crew quality, rig availability, and costs. Additionally, to initiate work at Sunnyside, the Company will be required to post an environmental performance bond with the USFS. Discussions are underway with an insurance company willing to provide a surety policy to cover a portion of Barksdale's costs.

"We moved through the objection period better than expected and are now gearing up to drill," stated Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale. "We're roughly two months away from kicking off our first drilling program at Sunnyside, where we are targeting a very large carbonate replacement system that has shown itself to contain high grade copper-zinc-lead-silver mineralization."

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lewis Teal, Senior Consultant to the Company and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

