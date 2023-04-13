Eldorado Gold Provides First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, April 13, 2023 - Eldorado Gold Corp. ("Eldorado" or "the Company") will release its 2023 First Quarter Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023, and will host a conference call on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT).
Q1 2023 Financial and Operational Results Call Details
Conference Call Details
Replay (available until June 1, 2023)
Date:
April 28, 2023
Vancouver:
+1 604 638 9010
Time:
11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT)
Toll Free:
1 800 319 6413
Dial in:
+1 604 638 5340
Access code:
0052
Toll free:
1 800 319 4610
The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold's website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold2023q1.html
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).
Contact
Investor Relations
Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations 647.271.2827 or 1.888.353.8166 lynette.gould@eldoradogold.com
Media
Louise McMahon, Director Communications & Public Affairs 604.757 5573 or 1.888.353.8166 louise.mcmahon@eldoradogold.com
