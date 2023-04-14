Kainantu Recieves Tsx-v Approval And Issues Shares For May River Project

VANCOUVER, April 14, 2023 - Kainantu Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KRL) (FSE: 6J0) ("KRL" or the "Company"), the Asia-Pacific focussed gold mining company, is pleased to announce the Company has received approval from the TSX Ventures Exchange ("TSX-V") for our recent transaction as announced on April 3, 2023.

As a result, the Company has issued 18,000,000 common shares to the vendors as compensation for the transaction on April 13, 2023.

This is a significant milestone for our Company, as it represents a step forward in our strategic growth plans and aligns with our commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders.

As a result of the share issuance, the total number of common shares on issue has increased to 101,427,956.

Please refer to the following table for an overview of our updated share capital:

Previous Shares on Issue: 83,427,956 Transaction Consideration: 18,000,000 New Common Shares Outstanding: 101,427,956

About Kainantu Resources (KRL)

Kainantu Resources ("KRL") is an Asia-Pacific focussed gold mining company with three highly prospective gold and copper projects, KRL South, KRL North and the May River Project. All projects are located in premier mining regions in PNG. Both KRL North and KRL South show potential to host high-grade epithermal and porphyry mineralization, as seen elsewhere in the high-grade Kainantu Gold District. The May River project is in close proximity to the world-renowned Frieda River Copper-Gold Project, with historical drilling indicating the potential for significant copper-gold projects. KRL has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record of working together in the region; and an established in-country partner. KRL recently executed an agreement to acquire the Kili Teke project in the western highlands of PNG.

SOURCE Kainantu Resources Ltd.