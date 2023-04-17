F3 Hits 57.6% U3O8 Over 1.0m within 9.4% over 14.5m in 60m Step-out from A1 Discovery

Kelowna, April 17, 2023 - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce initial assay results from 12 drill holes, including drill hole PLN23-060 at Patterson Lake North (PLN) where the strongest radioactivity to date was previously reported (see Press Release March 27, 2023).

The analysis for PLN23-060 returned one continuous 14.5m interval averaging 9.4% U 3 O 8 including an ultra-high-grade 5.0m interval averaging 26.7% U 3 O 8 , which further includes a 2.5m interval which assayed 45.6% U 3 O 8 .

Assay results from a total of 12 drill holes from the Winter 2023 drill program are disclosed below in Table 1, including drill holes PLN23-042 through PLN23-052.

Raymond Ashley, President, commented:

"This first release of assays from the Winter 2023 program at PLN adds confidence to the previously released scintillometer results, and we are pleased to report on 12 drill holes, 8 of which contain high grade uranium mineralization. The JR Zone has now been defined over a total strike length of 105m and remains open particularly along strike to the south and at depth, and up-dip towards the Athabasca unconformity. PLN23-060, cored 60m grid south from the discovery hole intercepted truly impressive grades within the A1 main shear zone, with a peak sample grade of 65.2 % U 3 O 8 over 0.5m at a downhole depth of 244.5m."

Drilling Highlights:

PLN23-060 (line 060S): mineralized intervals:

14.5m @ 9.4% U 3 O 8 (238.5m to 253.0m), including:

O (238.5m to 253.0m), including: 5.0m @ 26.7% U 3 O 8 (243.0m to 248.0m), further including

O (243.0m to 248.0m), further including 2.5m @ 45.6% U 3 O 8 (244.0m to 246.5m)

Main Intercepts:

PLN23-044 (line 015S): mineralized intervals:

1.0m @ 2.27% U 3 O 8 (227.5m to 228.5m), and:

O (227.5m to 228.5m), and: 2.5m @ 0.276% U 3 O 8 (233.5m to 236.0m)

PLN23-046 (line 015S): mineralized intervals:

4.0m @ 2.6 % U 3 O 8 (261.0m to 265.0m), including:

O (261.0m to 265.0m), including: 1.5m @ 6.5 % U 3 O 8 (263.0m to 264.5m)

PLN23-047 (line 00N): mineralized intervals:

10.0m @ 0.8% U 3 O 8 (199.0m to 209.0m), including:

O (199.0m to 209.0m), including: 1.0m @ 3.55% U 3 O 8 (206.0m to 207.0m)

PLN23-048 (line 030S): mineralized intervals:

13.5m @ 5.3% U 3 O 8 (247.0m to 260.5m), including:

O (247.0m to 260.5m), including: 4.0m @ 17.3% U 3 O 8 (249.0m to 253.0m)

PLN23-049 (line 015N): mineralized intervals:

7.0m @ 0.62% U 3 O 8 (245.5m to 252.5m), including:

O (245.5m to 252.5m), including: 2.0m @ 1.24% U 3 O 8 (247.0m to 249.0m)

PLN23-050 (line 045S): mineralized intervals:

15.5m @ 2.1% U 3 O 8 (249.5m to 265.0m), including:

O (249.5m to 265.0m), including: 4.0m @ 7.2% U 3 O 8 (252.0m to 256.0m)

PLN23-051 (line 00N): mineralized intervals:

0.5m @ 0.054% U 3 O 8 (209.0m to 209.5m)

PLN23-052 (line 060S): mineralized intervals:

6.5m @ 3.2% U 3 O 8 (249.0m to 255.5m), including:

O (249.0m to 255.5m), including: 1.5m @ 12.7% U 3 O 8 (253.0m to 254.5m)

Table 1: Assay Results

Collar Information Assay Results Hole ID Grid Line Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) U3O8 weight % PLN23-042 015N 587734.0 6410786.2 546.0 51.6 -75.6 221.50 223.00 1.50 0.228 PLN23-043 00N 587657.4 6410712.2 544.8 52.3 -65.3 265.50 267.00 1.50 0.091 PLN23-044 015S 587724.9 6410743.2 545.4 53.3 -53.8 227.50 228.50 1.00 2.27 233.50 236.00 2.50 0.276 PLN23-045 015N 587674.4 6410742.9 545.5 53.3 -53.8 no mineralization > 0.05% U 3 O 8 PLN23-046 015S 587667.3 6410699.3 544.8 53.7 -56.9 261.00 263.00 2.00 0.286 263.00 264.50 1.50 6.5 264.50 265.00 0.50 0.075 PLN23-047 00N 587771.8 6410794.1 545.4 51.6 -75.6 199.00 206.00 7.00 0.259 206.00 207.00 1.00 3.55 207.00 209.00 2.00 0.79 PLN23-048 030S 587695.2 6410701.5 545.1 54.5 -57.8 247.00 249.00 2.00 0.106 249.00 253.00 4.00 17.3 253.00 260.50 7.50 0.24 PLN23-049 015N 587675.3 6410743.4 545.4 56.3 -55.5 245.50 247.00 1.50 0.220 247.00 249.00 2.00 1.24 249.00 252.50 3.50 0.44 PLN23-050 045S 587703.9 6410690.8 545.1 53.7 -59.2 249.50 252.00 2.50 0.188 252.00 256.00 4.00 7.2 incl. 255.00 255.50 0.50 20.1 256.00 265.00 9.00 0.278 PLN23-051 00N 587773.5 6410795.4 545.6 54.1 -74.1 209.00 209.50 0.50 0.054 PLN23-052 060S 587715.4 6410680.8 545.1 54.0 -61.4 245.50 246.50 1.00 0.162 249.00 253.00 4.00 0.262 253.00 254.50 1.50 12.7 incl. 254.00 254.50 0.50 22.2 254.50 255.50 1.00 0.436 265.50 266.00 0.50 0.077 PLN23-060 060S 587728.7 6410689.6 545.0 54.8 -62.2 231.50 233.00 1.50 0.061 238.50 243.00 4.50 0.394 243.00 248.00 5.00 26.7 incl. 244.00 247.50 3.50 37.1 and 244.00 245.00 1.00 57.6 248.00 253.00 5.00 0.27

Assay composite parameters:

1: Minimum Thickness of 0.5 m

2: Assay Grade Cut-Off: 0.05% U 3 O 8 (weight %)

3. Maximum Internal Dilution: 2.0 m

Composited weight % U 3 O 8 mineralized intervals are summarized in Table 1. Samples from the drill core are split in half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63 element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS. All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined but the Company estimates true thickness of the reported intervals in this news release to be close to reported interval widths. The Company considers uranium mineralization with assay results of greater than 1.0 weight % U 3 O 8 as "high grade" and results greater than 20.0 weight % U 3 O 8 as "ultra-high grade".

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's large 39,946-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow, and Hurricane.

