Usha Resources Provides Reminder of the April 21, 2023 Ex-Distribution Date and Due Bills Trading for the Spin-Out of Formation Metals Inc.

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2023 - Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF)(FSE:JO0) would like to remind shareholders of the upcoming ex?distribution date of April 21, 2023, with respect to the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") among the Company, Formation Metals Inc. ("Formation Metals" or "FMI") and the shareholders of the Company (the "USHA Shareholders").

As per its news release dated April 5, 2023, the common shares of USHA ("USHA Share") are now trading with "due bills" attached during the "Due Bill Period".

The "Due Bill Period" is from April 11, 2023 to April 20, 2023, inclusively. Trades that are executed during the "Due Bill Period" will be identified to ensure purchasers of the Company shares receive the distribution. USHA Shareholders must hold their USHA common shares ("USHA Share(s)") through the end of the "Due Bill Period" to receive their pro rata portion of the Formation Metals Shares (each a "Formation Metals Share") being distributed pursuant to the Arrangement.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, as consideration for the transfer of the Nicobat Property, Company's shareholders will receive one (1) common share of FMI with respect to every five (5) USHA shares held at the end of the "Due Bill Period". For example, for each 10,000 common shares of USHA owned through the conclusion of the "Due Bill Period", the USHA Shareholder will own 2,000 common shares of FMI.

In accordance with the Arrangement, Company shareholders who previously held one common share of Usha (the "Old Usha Shares") will be issued one new common share of Usha ("New Usha Shares") on a one for one basis. In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, the Old Usha Shares will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on Monday, April 24, 2023, the Old Usha Shares will be delisted. The New Usha Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The number of USHA shares held by each shareholder will not change as a result of the Arrangement.

FMI will then hold the Company's interest in the Nicobat Nickel Project and will focus on the advancement of this project, while USHA will retain and focus on the advancement of exploration projects in the lithium space, including the Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Project where the Company recently reported the highest drill results at the project (see news release dated April 12, 2023) that were over four (4) times greater than the historical average. For updates on the drill program at Jackpot Lake, please see the Company's news releases dated February 7, 2023, February 16, 2023, February 21, 2023, February 28, 2023 and April 12, 2023.

Additional information regarding the terms of the Arrangement are set out in the Company's management information circular dated November 15, 2022, and the news releases dated February 9, 2022, November 17, 2022, November 29, 2022, December 21, 2022, January 10, 2023, March 2, March 15, 2023, and April 5, 2023, all of which are available for viewing on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Nicobat Nickel Property

The Nicobat Nickel Property is a nickel-copper-PGE project located in Dobie Township, Northwest Ontario 21 kilometres south of New Gold's Rainy River Mine which hosts the Zone 34 nickel discovery.

Historic exploration work between 1952 and 1972 included over 15,000 metres of drilling, 220 drill holes and numerous bulk samples that identified a non-compliant historic resource of 5.3 Mt grading 0.24% Ni that contained a high-grade zone of approximately 225,000 tons grading 0.87% Ni.

Recent exploration work includes over 4,000 metres of drilling that has confirmed high-grade nickel-copper shoots do exist and are considerably better than previously recorded in the historical drilling, with drillhole A-04-15 intersecting from surface to approximately 63.75 metres a weighted average of 1.05% nickel and 2.18% copper that included an approximately 9.8-metre interval of 1.92% Ni from 53.95 to 63.75 metres.

The targeted feeder conduit measures approximately 305 metres by an average of 60 metres in width to a depth of 245 metres that is potentially open at depth and down-plunge to the north and is composed of cumulate textured olivine gabbro. This magma conduit sits in a larger norite body at the base of the Dobie Gabbro. The historical assessment data records high-grade "ribs", one of which includes the zone described above. Future work will, therefore, focus on making the historic resource compliant current and expanding on the work completed to assess for other high-grade "ribs" and the potential high-grade feeder zone as shown in the model below.

Qualified person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Tims, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality battery and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and consist of Jackpot Lake, a lithium project in Nevada; Nicobat, a nickel?copper?cobalt project in Ontario; and Lost Basin, a gold-copper project in Arizona. Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA, the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

Usha Resources Ltd.

"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For more information, please call Tyler Muir, Investor Relations, at 1-888-772-2452, email tmuir@usharesources.com, or visit www.usharesources.com.

