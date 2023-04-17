Silver Bullet Mines Corp. Announces Cash Advance on First Order

Burlington, April 17, 2023 - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ('SBMI' or 'the Company') announces it has entered into a cash advance from a purchaser of SBMI's silver products (the "Purchaser").

SBMI has previously announced an order for 50 kilograms of silver from the Purchaser, which order has since been increased to 500 kilograms (17,600 oz) of silver. The Purchaser has indicated a willingness to purchase 17,600 oz of silver from SBMI every month for the foreseeable future. Management reasonably believes SBMI has the capability to fill such monthly orders.

The Purchaser and SBMI have since entered into an agreement whereby the Purchaser would advance USD$225,000 against the first delivery of silver to it by SBMI. This advance would be secured by a conditional convertible debenture (the "Debenture"). The Debenture only becomes convertible in the event SBMI does not deliver USD$225,000 of silver to the Purchaser within 60 days of SBMI receiving the USD$225,000 advance. This amounts to a little more than 9,000 oz of silver, depending upon the spot price at the time of delivery.

The principal amount of the Debenture would decrease as SBMI delivers silver to the Purchaser, and would expire upon the delivery of USD$225,000 worth of silver to the Purchaser. Once SBMI has delivered USD$225,000 worth of silver to the Purchaser, the Debenture would expire. The Debenture would accrue interest at the rate of 3% per month on the outstanding principal for one month, which interest begins to accrue after 30 days. After 60 days either the interest converts with the Debenture, or if SBMI has delivered USD$225,000 worth of silver to the Purchaser the obligation to pay interest would expire.

The funds would be advanced by the Purchaser immediately after SBMI receives regulatory approval for the Debenture, and would be used for working capital purposes.

For further information, please contact:

John Carter

Silver Bullet Mines Corp., CEO

cartera@sympatico.ca

+1(905)302-3843

Peter M. Clausi

Silver Bullet Mines Corp., VP Capital Markets

pclausi@brantcapital.ca

+1 (416) 890-1232

