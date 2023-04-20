Velocity Receives TSX Venture Approval for Amended Zlatusha Copper-Gold Option Agreement

Issues Shares to Vendor

Vancouver, April 20, 2023 - Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) (OTCQB: VLCJF) ("Velocity" or the "Company") announces that it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for the previously announced binding letter agreement (as amended, the "Letter Agreement") with Zelenrok EOOD ("Zelenrok"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raiden Resources Ltd. (ASX: RDN) (collectively with Zelenrok, "Raiden") (see news release dated January 24, 2023). Pursuant to the Letter Agreement, Velocity has been granted an exclusive option to acquire up to a 75% interest (the "Option") in and to the prospecting and exploration license covering the 195 km2 Zlatusha gold-copper property ("Zlatusha" or the "Property"), located in Bulgaria. The Option consists of a first option to acquire up to a 51% interest (the "First Option") and a second option (the "Second Option") to acquire an additional 24% (aggregate 75%) interest in and to the Property.

Letter Agreement

The Letter Agreement has been amended (i) to add a price floor for the Velocity shares issuable under the Option (each a "Velocity Share"), such that the deemed issuance price per Velocity Share will be equal to the greater of $0.1625 per share and the 20 day volume weighted average price of the Velocity Shares on the TSXV ending on the trading day immediately prior to the issuance of the Velocity Shares; and (ii) to change the initial consideration consisting of a $100,000 cash payment and $100,000 variable cash payment due within 10 business days of the TSXV approval to the issuance to Raiden to $220,000 in Velocity Shares, which have now been issued. The amendment to the Letter Agreement also provides that, during the term of the First Option, Velocity can carry a drilling shortfall into the immediately following year, provided that Velocity cannot terminate the First Option prior to having completed 3,000m of drilling on or prior to September 23, 2024.

Zlatusha Property and Next Steps

The Zlatusha gold-copper property is located within a prolific mineral belt stretching from Serbia through Bulgaria (Figure 1). Although certain prospects within the property have historically seen 52 drill holes (~10,000m), the 195 km2 property has never seen systematic modern exploration. The property is highly prospective for epithermal gold, porphyry copper-gold, and skarn deposits and a total of seven known mineral occurrences have already been identified.

Immediate exploration plans include a property-wide airborne magnetic geophysical survey, geochemical sampling, including extensive soil sampling surveys, as well as detailed mapping and prospecting.





Figure 1. Map showing the location of the Property within the prospective Tethyan copper-gold mineral belt transecting Serbia and Bulgaria and highlighting the location of operating mines, formerly operating mines, and mines under development. Readers are cautioned that the mines and deposits discussed above are adjacent properties and that Velocity has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in the deposit, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties, and any production therefore or economics with respect thereto, are not in any way indicative of mineral deposits on Velocity's properties or the potential production from, or cost or economics of, any future mining of any of Velocity's mineral properties.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4368/163106_309143c854f6db3e_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Daniel Marinov, RPGeo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company's Vice President Operations. Mr. Marinov is not independent of the Company as he is a director, officer and shareholder, and holds incentive stock options.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a precious metals and copper explorer focused in Eastern Europe. In Bulgaria, Velocity has a 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Prefeasibility-stage Rozino deposit. Velocity also has a 70% interest in the Momchil property (which includes the Obichnik deposit), a 70% interest in the Nadezhda property (which includes the Makedontsi deposit), a 70% interest in the Dangovo property (which is contiguous with the Makedontsi deposit), and a 100% interest in the Iglika property. Velocity's management and board includes mining industry professionals with combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies.

