Globex Property Optionee Orford Intersects Wide Gold Zones Again

ROUYN-NORANDA, April 20, 2023 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Orford Mining Corp. (ORM-TSXV) has reported additional wide gold intersections on the Joutel Eagle property under option from Globex.



Hole 23-JE-008 drilled into the South Gold Zone has intersected "two thick intersections of gold mineralization: 15.7 metres @ 1.7g/t Au (21.7 to 35.1 metres) and 14.2 metres @ 2.2g/t Au (61.9 to 70.1 metres) which is approximately 200 metres to the north west of hole 23-JE-015 which reported 54 metres @1.1 g/t Au including higher grade intervals, of up to 9.1g/t Au over 0.4 metres. Hole 23-JE-009, reported 0.3 metres @ 1.2g/t Au as it appears to have been drilled too far to the north as the South Gold Zone appears to move toward the south proximal to the 23-JE-008 collar which was collared in gold mineralization. 23-JE-016 was drilled to confirm the presence of the South Gold Zone to the south of hole 23-JE-008. We have now received results for a 250 m strike length of the tested 400m strike of south gold zone."

The Joutel Eagle Property is located along the historical Eagle-Telbel Mine Trend in the Abitibi Greenstone belt. 14 holes totaling 2,535 metres have been drilled in 2023. This drill program has tested a 400-metre strike length of the South Gold Zone and drill results received to date both in the 2022 and preliminary 2023 drilling have shown that the South Gold Zone hosts higher grade gold over wider intersections than had been reported historically.

Shareholders are directed to Orford's press release of today's date for details of the current assay results and historical South Gold Zone assays.

Map of the Joutel Eagle South Gold Zone Showing New Results and Completed Drilling. Note that All drilling intervals are down-hole lengths. True thicknesses cannot be estimated with available information.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)

For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



