Rome Resources Appoints Mark Gasson as President and CEO and Announces Change in Board of Directors

Vancouver, April 20, 2023 - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) (FSE: 33R) ("Rome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Gasson as its President and CEO.

Mr. Gasson is a qualified geologist with more than 33 years of experience developing mineral deposits throughout the globe, predominantly in Africa. He has been active in South Africa, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) since 1986 in gold and base metals exploration and resource development. Mr. Gasson was instrumental in the negotiations, acquisition and discovery of Alphamin's Bisie tin project (the world's highest grade tin deposit at 4.5% tin) which is located 8 km to the south of the Company's Bisie North Tin Project. Mr. Gasson and his technical team, who have extensive experience and understanding of the geology and mineralisation at Alphamin's deposits, which are located in Eastern DRC in one of the world's highest grade tin provinces, are confident that the Bisie North Project has excellent potential for significant discovery of tin and base metal mineralisation within their current priority target areas. Mr. Gasson has 19 years' experience in the DRC, has built up a network of high-profile contacts in DRC and was also instrumental in the discovery of 1 million tonnes of copper at Kipoi and 3 Moz of gold at Amani's Giro deposits, which are both in the DRC. Mr. Gasson currently serves on the boards of AJN Resources and Pathfinder Minerals. He is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and holds a B.Sc. Honours degree.

The Company thanks its former President and CEO, Dr. Georg Schnura for his valuable contributions to the Company over the past nine years. Prior to Rome, Dr. Schnura incorporated Alphamin Resources where he worked closely with Mr. Gasson on the development and financing of Alphamin's Bisie project. Dr. Schnura was instrumental in getting the Rome's shares reinstated for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2022 and in the Company acquiring its options on the Bisie North Tin Project.

Dr. Schnura commented: "I am pleased that Mr. Gasson has accepted the position as CEO of the Company. His expertise and experience in the area neighbouring Alphamin Resources' property, where he was instrumental in discovering the world's richest tin deposit, is needed to move Rome Resources into the next stage of development."

Dr. Schnura continues as non-executive director where he is expected to add significant support with promoting the Company going forward.

The Company also announces Michelle Robinson's resignation from the board of directors and thanks her for her valuable contribution to the Company over the past nine years. The Company wishes her the very best in her future endeavours.

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements to acquire 51% direct and indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are collectively referred to as the "Bisie North Tin Project". Rome intends to fund exploration on the project up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

