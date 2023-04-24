Reyna Silver Amends Terms of Medicine Springs Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2023 - Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV)(OTCQX:RSNVF)(FRA:4ZC) ("Reyna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to amend the terms of the option agreement dated August 20, 2017, as amended by agreements dated July 29, 2020, September 28, 2020, July 14, 2021, and November 21, 2022 (collectively, the "Option Agreement"), with Messrs. Stephen Sutherland and Herb Duerr (collectively, the "Optionors"), pursuant to which Reyna has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Optionors' Medicine Springs Project located in Nevada, USA (the "Property"). The Option Agreement was previously between the Optionors and Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("NLR"), and Reyna acquired and assumed NLR's interest in and to the Option Agreement and the underlying Property pursuant to an option interest acquisition agreement dated December 14, 2022 (the "Acquisition Agreement"), between NLR and Reyna. Further details of the Acquisition Agreement are disclosed in the Company's news releases of December 15, 2022, and January 5, 2023. The amendments to the Option Agreement were effected by way of an amendment dated March 30, 2023 between Reyna and the Optionors (the "Amendment").

"We are pleased that Herb Duerr and Stephen Sutherland believe in Medicine Springs enough to amend the option agreement terms by reconfiguring the obligations so that more money can go into the ground, and taking some equity in lieu of cash," said Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO of Reyna Silver. "Herb and Stephen have almost 100 years of combined experience and involvement with success stories in Nevada and Arizona - including Alligator Ridge and Sunnyside. We are gratified our focus on high-grade, district-scale projects aligned with their focus on identifying extensive systems with big alteration. This is why both parties look forward to drilling at Medicine Springs in 2023, building upon the reconnaissance drilling in 2022."

Under the Option Agreement, in order to exercise the option, NLR was required to make cash payments in the aggregate of US$950,000 to the Optionors, issue common shares of NLR to the Optionors having a total aggregate value of US$100,000, make an additional cash payment of US$150,000 to the Optionors in lieu of the issuance of common shares of NLR having an aggregate value of US$150,000 to the Optionors, and make a total aggregate minimum expenditure on the development of the Property of US$2,700,000. NLR was also required to make a payment of US$24,800 to maintain the mineral claims included in the Property.

The Amendment amends these obligations as follows:

Option Agreement Amendment Cash Consideration ($) US$25,000 within 30 days of approval by the Canadian Stock Exchange US$50,000 on or before December 31, 2020 US$100,000 on or before December 31, 2021 US$150,000 within 30 days of Phase 4 start date US$200,000 within 30 days of Phase 5 start date US$425,000 within 30 days of Phase 6 start date US$150,000 (in lieu of equity consideration) on or before December 31, 2023 US$150,000 mandatory cash payment within 3 days of execution of Amendment (paid on February 28, 2023) US$200,000 mandatory cash payment on or before September 15, 2023 US$400,000 on or before February 1, 2024 US$125,000 on or before February 1, 2025 Equity Consideration ($) US$50,000 within Phase 2 period US$50,000 on or before December 31, 2021 US$100,000 on or before February 1, 2024 (the "Consideration Shares") Minimum Work Commitment on Property ($) US$950,000 on or before December 31, 2022 US$500,000 within 12 months of Phase 4 start date US$500,000 within 12 months of Phase 5 start date US$750,000 on or before December 31, 2023 Make such additional expenditures on the development of the Property such that the total aggregate expenditures on the Property is not less than US$2,700,000 on or before December 31, 2023 Mineral Claim Fees US$24,800 on execution of Option Agreement US$25,503 on or before August 1, 2020 Such amount as is required to maintain the mineral claims included in the Property in good standing on or before July 15, 2023

The Amendment and the issuance of the Consideration Shares remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSLV) is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company focused on exploring for high-grade, district-scale silver deposits in Mexico and USA.

Reyna's principal properties are the Guigui and Batopilas Properties in Chihuahua, Mexico. Guigui covers the interpreted source area for the Santa Eulalia Carbonate Replacement District (CRD) and Batopilas covers most of Mexico's historically highest-grade silver system. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% of the Medicine Springs property in Nevada, USA, as well as the early-stage La Durazno and Matilde and La Reyna mineral properties in Mexico.

