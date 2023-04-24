Prismo Metals Samples 14.35 g/t Gold over 0.5 meters and 12.25 g/t Gold over 1 meter at Los Pavitos

Vancouver, April 24, 2023 - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assays for 354 samples from ongoing property-scale exploration of its 5289-hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project located in the well-mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The best results are from the Las Auras and Santa Cruz target areas, which yielded numerous gold assays above 3 g/t over widths of 0.15 to 1.5 meters. The best results from Las Auras show 14.35 g/t gold over 0.5 meters and 12.25 g/t Au over 1 meter in two separate areas. On-going sampling at Santa Cruz continued to yield good gold as well as silver values with the best results being 5.48 g/t Au and 269 g/t Ag over 0.5 meters. Another sample assayed 543 g/t Ag and 1 g.t Au over 1.5m.

The most recent focus for systematic mapping and sampling was in the Las Auras target area, where 199 samples were taken. Follow-up sampling at Santa Cruz was also completed with 94 samples taken. Of the 293 samples, forty nine samples yielded 0.5 g/t or more Au, and eleven samples also assayed over 100 g/t Ag. Pathfinder elements As and Bi are also generally strongly anomalous. Highlight assays and a general geologic and gold results map are below (Table 1, Figure 1). Full assay results and detailed metals distribution maps are available at www.prismometals.com.

"We are very pleased to see high-grade gold results emerge from our detailed sampling program at Las Auras along with continued high gold and local silver from Santa Cruz", said Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company. "The two areas are different; Las Auras is characterized by northwest trending veins and shears hosted in intrusions, while Santa Cruz is dominated by northeast trending veins that follow sedimentary bedding. Both areas have significant soil cover and trenching will help trace the structures and determine the full width of the mineralized areas".





Figure 1. Gold assays in the Las Auras area of the Los Pavitos project.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/163498_prismo_1.jpg

Table 1. Highlight assays from the Las Auras area

Sample Type Style Width (m) Easting Northing Au_g/t Ag g/t As_ppm Bi_ppm 12092 Chip Vein 0.5 674653 3003803 9.4 17.75 1155 10.7 12093 Chip 0.65 674655 3003805 0.673 2.33 1040 12.55 12094 Chip Vein 0.2 674660 3003799 2.38 9.27 891 0.46 12095 Chip 0.6 674661 3003781 0.539 8.37 183 11.55 12096 Chip 0.5 674667 3003797 5.83 14.65 >10000 3.15 12097 Chip 0.6 674670 3003796 1.06 2.86 1390 1.74 12098 Chip Vein 0.15 674669 3003796 3.84 4.26 >10000 9.01 12115 Chip Vein 0.15 674673 3003795 0.583 1.1 4070 4.92 12116 Chip Area 0.6 674670 3003786 6.43 4.74 >10000 8.53 12117 Chip Area 0.6 674685 3003782 1.25 1.65 4550 1.48 12121 Chip Vetilla 0.6 674643 3003815 0.599 1.92 1670 0.53 12124 Chip Vein 0.15 674606 3003830 1.19 1.73 6200 4.32 12125 Chip Disseminated 0.6 674606 3003831 1.85 3.29 887 1.16 12163 Chip Area 1 674491 3003873 3.85 5.96 5270 8.5 12165 Chip Vetilla 1.5x2.5x1 674414 3004129 12.25 47.3 2290 16.1 12196 Chip Area 1 673725 3003886 0.563 1.72 493 5.02 12209 Chip Vetilla 0.4 674807 3003451 0.74 42.7 6780 137 12210 Chip Vetilla 0.5 674758 3003443 0.555 4.77 3880 7.69 12211 Chip Vetilla 0.5 674750 3003433 14.35 52.7 5630 14.3 12217 Chip Skarn 0.6 674684 3003137 0.551 89.7 >10000 25.6 12218 Chip Skarn 0.6 674685 3003137 0.739 8.18 >10000 11.95 12219 Chip Skarn 0.6 674686 3003142 0.716 224 >10000 0.39 12251 Chip Vein 0.25 674881 3003235 1.31 0.95 8190 3.22 12252 Chip Area 1 674879 3003236 1.2 1.31 5510 2.19 12253 Chip Vein 0.25 674877 3003235 0.771 1.32 6340 4.17 12255 Chip Vein 0.4 674893 3003232 2.24 10.05 >10000 7.22 12256 Chip Vein 0.4 674887 3003234 0.829 9.26 3810 1.08 12257 Chip Area 1 674889 3003230 1.47 4.8 8140 2.15





Figure 2. Gold assays in the Santa Cruz area of the Los Pavitos project.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/163498_prismo_2.jpg

Table 2. Highlight assays from the Santa Cruz area

Sample Type Style Width (m) Easting Northing Au_g/t Ag g/t As_ppm Bi_ppm 12289 Chip Breccia 0.5 677099 3001780 0.67 46.5 >10000 0.67 12293 Chip Area 1 677243 3001862 1.98 72.6 >10000 0.54 12305 Chip Area 2 676715 3001722 1.89 3.37 652 0.6 12314 Chip Vein 1.5 676966 3001737 1.42 64.2 >10000 3.37 12315 Chip Vein 1.5 676977 3001741 0.876 329 >10000 1.69 12323 Chip Vein 1.5 676924 3001704 1.01 542 >10000 0.97 12327 Chip Vein 1.5 676891 3001676 5.14 88.1 >10000 5.05 12330 Chip Vein 1 676934 3001760 0.707 447 3030 4.5 12349 Chip Vein 1.8 677015 3001702 1.07 37.1 5640 0.55 12359 Chip Vein 0.5 677240 3001858 3.08 295 >10000 0.73 12361 Chip Vein 0.5 677231 3001850 5.48 269 >10000 0.11 12384 Chip Vein 0.5 677327 3001888 0.869 35.3 8860 0.06 12385 Chip Vein 0.5 677311 3001880 0.872 7.58 >10000 0.21 12387 Chip Vein 0.5 677279 3001869 1.95 70.2 6360 0.2 12388 Chip Vein 0.5 677266 3001861 2.24 181 >10000 1.84 12389 Chip Vein 0.5 677208 3001844 2.62 326 >10000 0.72 12391 Chip Vein 0.5 677181 3001831 1.5 54.5 >10000 0.68 12393 Chip Vein 0.5 677164 3001818 0.654 21.9 4010 0.23 12395 Chip Vein 0.5 677123 3001800 0.533 184 9790 1.02 12397 Chip Vein 0.5 677076 3001730 3.15 398 >10000 5.48 12398 Chip Vein 0.5 677000 3001692 0.645 8.81 4400 0.58

QA/QC

The company has taken a total of 797 samples at the Los Pavitos project. Samples taken by Prismo are analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods by ALS Group, an internationally recognized analytical service provider. Gold is analyzed as part of the ICP package using a 25-gram aqua regia digestion. Ag, Pb and Zn over 1% and Au values over 1 g/t are re-analyzed by the by an overrange ICP method. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material were inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Los Pavitos

The Los Pavitos project consists of a 5,289-hectare concession located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State that lies 25 km west of the well-mineralized Alamos District, which encompasses several active exploration and mining projects, including the past producing Alamo Dorado mine of Pan American Silver, the Piedras Verdes copper mine of Cobre de Mayo and the Alamos and Aurifero vein projects being explored by Minaurum Gold Inc. Infrastructure is excellent with paved highway access, electricity and water. The project, which was generated by Rafael Gallardo, was acquired from Minera Cascabel S.A. de C.V., a Mexican exploration and services company founded by Dr. Peter Megaw, an advisor to the Company (for terms see the Company's prospectus filed on SEDAR). The company completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the project in March 2021 available on SEDAR.

Assays have now been received for 460 rock samples taken by the company (excluding control samples); a further 110 samples were taken previously by Minera Cascabel. Drilling at Los Pavitos is expected to begin in Q2 2023.





Location of the Los Pavitos project in southern Sonora State in relation to the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/163498_5f8a1a6de403da6e_006full.jpg

.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

