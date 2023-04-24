Westmount Adds the Kaba Property to Its NW Ontario Lithium Portfolio

Vancouver, April 24, 2023 - Westmount Minerals Corp. (CSE: WMC) ("Westmount" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has added to its NW Ontario lithium property portfolio by executing an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Kaba lithium claim group (the "Property") comprising 9 claims totaling 3,486 hectares.

Highlights of the Property:

Located in the Georgia Lake, Ontario lithium-pegmatite region

Multiple pegmatite showings identified on the property

Close to infrastructure and easily accessible by road

The well-known Georgia Lake Li-pegmatite field is just west of the Property and represents the largest concentration of rare-element mineralization in northwestern Ontario (Breaks et al., 2008). The field area currently measures 32 km by 105 km and hosts 38 rare-element occurrences and 10 Li-bearing pegmatite dykes.

Within the pegmatite field, Rock Tech Lithium Inc. recently completed a Pre-Feasibility Study (NR-November 16, 2022) stating its Georgia Lake property has 10.6 million tonnes (mt) of Indicated Mineral Resources grading 0.88% Li 2 O and 4.22 mt of Inferred Mineral Resources at a grade of 1% Li 2 O (NR- March 7, 2023). Other companies with lithium mineralization prospects in the Georgia Lake pegmatite field include Imagine Lithium Inc. and Ultra Lithium Inc.

The Kaba lithium claim group is located 50 kilometers ("km") northeast of Nipigon, Ontario and is accessible by logging roads from the Trans Canada Highway 17. The property has many geological attributes that make it attractive to host rare-element pegmatites (Lithium, Cesium, Tantalum, Rubidium) that include:

Multiple white and pink pegmatites with garnet and tourmaline have been documented and mapped on the Property by the Ontario Geological survey ("OGS") in 1970 (Map 2293, Ontario Division of Mines). Garnet and tourmaline are good indicator minerals of fertile granitic melts which could host lithium.

Several faults transect the Property which provide excellent fracture systems for possible pegmatite dyke deposition.

The granite is an S-type peraluminous fertile parental granite according to a 2003 Ontario Geological Survey (Breaks et al., 2003) and is considered a high potential target for rare elements.

The Property geology is dominated by a muscovite-bearing granite in contact with metasediments, both of which are excellent hosts for rare-element pegmatites.

David Tafel, CEO of Westmount commented: "We are very pleased to be able to add to our NW Ontario lithium portfolio. The Kaba lithium property is well situated within the expanding Georgia Lake lithium region and with multiple pegmatite showings already identified, our geological team has an opportunity to advance exploration efforts quickly. The Property is easily accessible, and we expect to commence reconnaissance exploration and sampling this spring."

Transaction Terms

The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making staged payments over 3 years totaling $86,000 and issuing 300,000 common shares. The Optionors retain a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") and the Company has the right to buy back 0.5% for $500,000.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company have not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Properties, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

About Westmount Minerals Corp.

Westmount is focused on mineral exploration in the Americas. The Company has advanced the Douay East gold property located within the greater Abitibi Greenstone Belt region in Quebec to the drill stage. In addition, the Company is continuing to explore its Otatakan and East Pilot lithium properties located southwest of Green Technology Metals Ltd. (Root Lithium property) in northwestern Ontario.

