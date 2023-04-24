Latin Metals Completes Magnetic Survey and Reports Progress at Auquis Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2023 - Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces the recent completion of a ground magnetic survey at its 100% owned Auquis Project ("Auquis" or the "Project") which has identified significant anomalies (Figures 1 and 2) adjacent to and underlying mapped zones of porphyry and skarn mineralization where surface sampling has given assays up to 2.8% Cu and 9.3% Zn (see news release, April 4, 2023).







Figure.1: Map of Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI), Reduced to Pole magnetic data. The location of mineralized zones at Rose, Blanco and Tinto are shown relative to the magnetic anomalies. Section Lines 461310, 462920 and 466500 refer to data shown in Figure 2.





Figure.2: Cross sections through inverted 3D model data on section lines 461310, 462920 and 466500 showing

magnetic anomalies underlying known mineralization at the Tinto, Blanco, and Rose zones.

Keith Henderson, President & CEO stated, "We are very pleased with progress at Auquis where our exploration so far is showing all the signs of hosting a large and robust hydrothermal porphyry and skarn system. Results of the magnetic survey will be combined with ongoing mapping, sampling and geophysical surveys to better define mineralized zones and define drill targets."

Rose Zone - a strong magnetic anomaly was identified adjacent to the Rose zone porphyry target. The high magnetic response corresponds with anomalous copper mineralization previously sampled at surface, where 256 rock chip samples returned up to 5.8% copper and 236ppm molybdenum, with a mean value of 0.1% copper and 4.9ppm molybdenum.

Blanco Zone - a large and intense magnetic anomaly appears to coincide with the skarn alteration zone mapped at surface in limestones, where a grab sample returned 1.4% lead, 0.7% zinc, 0.08% copper, and 17 ppb gold. The anomaly is interpreted to represent a potentially large skarn system at depth.

Tinto Zone - surface mineralization at the Tinto zone correlates with a zone of high contrast between very high and very low magnetic susceptibility.

Next Steps

Additional surface exploration is planned to further define alteration and mineralization trends at all targets areas. Additional geochemical and geophysical (IP) surveys will be used to increase geochemical resolution at mineralized zones, as well as to screen peripheral magnetic anomalies for which there is no geochemical data as yet.

Coastal Copper Belt

The Coastal Copper Belt in Peru is a Cretaceous belt hosting a variety of deposit types including Porphyry, Epithermal, VMS and IOCG. Latin Metals has a total of six 100%-owned copper exploration properties in the Coastal Belt. The Company's Lacsha copper-molybdenum project is drill ready and fully permitted for drilling. The Auquis copper-molybdenum-gold project is advanced and expected to be drill ready in 2023. Exploration at Tillo and Para properties is ongoing in Q2.

Data Collection and QA/QC

The ground magnetic survey was completed by Zissou SAC and data collection was supervised by Ronal Yupa Paredes, MSc.

A total of 16 east-west survey lines were surveyed for a total of 66.7 line-km, with lines spaced 200m apart. Data was collected using a magnetometer GEM system GSM-19W, differential GPS data, magnetic field intensity, and base station magnetic intensity were recorded every 2 seconds. Base and survey magnetic data was downloaded and diurnally corrected each day. All raw data was merged into a single data file on delivery with cultural noise removed. Total magnetic intensity (TMI) was gridded at an interval of 50 meters and the high quality of the data allowed contouring at 5 nT increments. The TMI grid was reduced to pole (RTP) using an inclination of -4.7° and declination of -3.7°.

The 3D Inversion was built in the VOXI routine of Seequent's Oasis Montaj software and was used to invert to a 3D magnetic susceptibility distribution using the total magnetic intensity data set. The resolution was 25m x 25m x 12.5m square model cells horizontally and variable cell size vertically. Model cell size increases with depth.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Keith J. Henderson P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company's CEO. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Latin Metals Inc.

"Keith Henderson"

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 890

999 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2

Phone: 604-638-3456

E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86df7735-7768-4965-a43a-05e591f61c33

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dc242c5-5320-4b12-b428-4246d9230ebb