Millennial Potash Receives DTC Eligibility in the United States

Vancouver, April 27, 2023 - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its common shares are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled in the United States through the Depository Trust Company (DTC). DTC eligibility makes the shares more accessible to investors in the United States.

The company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB, under symbol MLPNF.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corp., a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities, speeding up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

To find out more about Millennial Potash Corp. please contact Investor Relations at (604) 662-8184 or email at info@millennialpotashcorp.com.

Millennial Potash Corp.

"Farhad Abasov"

Chair of the Board of Directors

