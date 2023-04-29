Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Montreal, April 28, 2023 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV:GER) announces that it has disposed 163,500 common shares (each, a "Share") of First Phosphate Corp. ("FPC") throughout the period of April 25 to April 28, 2023 (the "Disposition"). Immediately after the Disposition, the Corporation has control and direction over an aggregate of 5,836,500 Shares representing 11.30% of the issued and outstanding Shares of FPC.

All securities of FPC controlled by Glen Eagle are held for investment purposes. In the future, it (directly or indirectly), may acquire and/or dispose of securities of FPC through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions may warrant.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Glen Eagle in connection with the Transaction will be available on the FPC's SEDAR profile once it has been filed in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be obtained by contacting:

ABOUT GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. is a small producer and an exploration company of precious metals in Canada and the central America area.

For more information, please contact:

Karl Trudeau

President

1-819-440-8495

