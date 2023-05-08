Newpath Announces Appointment of Jerry Blackwell as New Strategic Advisor

Vancouver, May 8, 2023 - Newpath Resources Inc. (CSE: PATH) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) ("Newpath" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jerry Blackwell as a Strategic Advisor to the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Blackwell is a self-employed consultant based in Vancouver with extensive greenfields and brownfields exploration experience throughout Canada, Western United States, Mexico and Latin America, with short assignments in parts of Africa, Europe, Greenland, Australia and southeast Asia.

He has worked in the exploration industry for over 50 years, including 13 years with Cominco Ltd. working on uranium exploration in northern Canada, VMS exploration in Tasmania and B.C., SEDEX zinc exploration in the Yukon and southeastern B.C., and gold exploration in the coast ranges of northwestern B.C.

Capitalizing on years of rock hounding throughout the Grenville in both Ontario and Quebec, Mr. Blackwell identified and evaluated pegmatites throughout Canada and world-wide, as well as unconventional sources of lithium and boron, for a number of clients during the 1980's and up until 2012.

From 1988 to 1993, he was part of Prime Exploration's exploration team responsible for the discovery of the Eskay Creek Gold Deposit in B.C.'s golden triangle.

From 1993-2012 he served as President and CEO of Gitennes Exploration which focused on exploration in Canada and Peru. Gitennes successfully identified and acquired a number of opportunities, notably the Virgen (gold), Rio Blanco (copper), and Urumalqui (silver-gold) deposits in Peru.

Mr. Blackwell has many years of experience with listed companies in officer, director or advisory capacities for both Toronto and Venture-listed companies and continues as an ad-hoc advisor. A lifetime member of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), specializing in early-stage and pre-production projects, good-practice, disclosure, corporate governance, and is currently focused on new, evolving projects in the Americas. Although not currently a B.C. registered professional geoscientist, he brings to the role an education that was focused on ore deposits, and a management consulting background with over 50 years of mineral exploration related capacities in multiple countries. Mr. Blackwell currently serves in an advisory role with Chakana Copper Corp., Palamina Corp. and NewOrigin Gold Corp., all Venture-listed companies.

Jerry Blackwell, Strategic Advisor, states, "I'm pleased to be joining as a Strategic Advisor to Newpath Resources, which has a solid technical and management team, with a geographic and commodity focus, that presents an opportunity to work with a next-generation explorer."

Alex McAulay, CEO, states, "We are very excited to be welcoming Jerry on as a key strategic advisor to the Company as we initiate the first phase of exploration on our lithium projects. Jerry brings a broad range of practical knowledge and corporate experience to the table. Jerry is well connected in the exploration industry and combined with his experience and knowledge gained from evaluating pegmatites in Canada, he brings a specialized insight that will not only augment our in-house exploration capabilities, but also assist with new project identification and generation."

About Newpath Resources Inc.

Newpath Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol PATH. The Company wholly-owns the Northshore Gold Project located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt and its early-stage Orefield Critical Metal Exploration Project, which is comprised of three claim groups (Alpha/Bravo, Charlie and Delta) totaling 3,140 claim units covering 66,597 Ha (approximately 666 square kilometres) west and southwest of Lake Nipigon in Northern Ontario.

