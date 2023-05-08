Arizona Silver Announces Appointment of an Advisor to the Board

Vancouver, May 8th 2023 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce it has appointed Tom Peregoodoff as an Advisor to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Peregoodoff has over 30 years of resource industry experience, much of it in greenfield and brownfield exploration and resource development. Currently, Mr. Peregoodoff is President, CEO and a Director of Apollo Silver Corp. and a director of TSX-V listed American Copper Development Corp. and ASX listed American West Metals Ltd.

Prior to this Mr. Peregoodoff was President and CEO of Peregine Diamonds Ltd. where he led Peregine from the resource development phase and initial engineering through to the eventual sale to DeBeers Canada in 2018. Prior to his position with Peregine, Mr. Peregoodoff spent 18 years in several positions with the mining multinational BHP, culminating in his role as Vice President of Early-Stage Exploration, with global responsibility for all early-stage exploration across their commodity groups. Mr. Peregoodoff holds a BSc. in Geophysics from the University of Calgary.

Mike Stark, President, and CEO of the Company, stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to welcome Tom to the team at this exciting time for the Company as we build and advance our Philadelphia property, the next emerging discovery in Arizona. I have had several meetings with Tom over the past months and his honesty, experience, and worldly established trust in the industry speaks volumes in today's market environment. I look forward to the opportunity to work closely with Tom as we rapidly move to our next phase of growth."

"Over the last few months, I have had an opportunity to get to know Arizona Silver Exploration," commented Tom Peregoodoff, "I have been impressed by both the team and the potential of the assets that Mike and Greg have been able to put together. It is an exciting time for the Company, and I look forward to working with the group as they advance the discovery at the Philadelphia project and maximize returns to stakeholders."

Mr. Peregoodoff was granted 200,000 stock options of the Company. Each option entitles Mr. Peregoodoff to acquire one common share of the Company at the price of $0.56 per share for a five-year period, being fully vested on grant.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

