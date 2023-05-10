Venus Metals Corporation Limited: Acquisition of NSR Royalty Settlement Completed

Perth, Australia - Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) is pleased to announce the agreement to acquire a 0.3% net smelter royalty ("NSR Royalty") in relation to the Youanmi Gold Mining Leases from St Clair Resources Pty Ltd by Venus' wholly owned subsidiary, Redscope Enterprises Pty Ltd ("Redscope") has settled.
(Refer to ASX announcement dated 12 April 2023 regarding the key terms)
About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:
Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.
The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!