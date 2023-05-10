Ecora Resources PLC Announces Results of 2023 AGM and Dividend Timetable

LONDON, May 10, 2023 - Ecora Resources PLC (LSE/TSX:ECOR) announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10 May 2023 all resolutions were duly passed by a show of hands. Resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as Special Resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, a copy of Resolutions 15, 16, 17 and 18 will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, both available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 11 May 2023 15 June 2023 28 Sept 2023 11 Jan 2024 Record date 12 May 2023 16 June 2023 29 Sept 2023 12 Jan 2024 Payment date 7 June 2023 26 July 2023 25 Oct 2023 14 Feb 2024 Amount 1.75p 2.125c 2.125c 2.125c

Dividends from Q1 2023 onwards will be declared in US dollars, translated at exchange rates prevailing on the record date of each dividend and payable in sterling and Canadian dollars to our shareholders on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges respectively.

