Flow Metals Announces Program at New Brenda Porphyry Target

Vancouver, May 15, 2023 - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the start of a new program at the New Brenda Project (the "Property") located in south-central British Columbia.

Highlights include:

500 sample program over new porphyry target identified in 2022

The target sampled up to 0.67% Cu with 46 g/t Ag

Sampling will target the 2 km diameter magnetite destruction ring

Access is through a network of maintained forestry roads



Figure 1: Xenolith Porphyry target soil sample grid and magnetic geophysics

"The early season program at New Brenda will provide the first detailed ground program at XP with a large soil sample grid. Using the airborne magnetic and radiometric survey we have established a large 2-kilometre target area within the destruction ring. This area of the project has seen very limited historical exploration and has potential to define a sizeable porphyry target in an established copper porphyry district," commented Scott Sheldon CEO of Go Metals.

XP Target

The Xenolith Porphyry ("XP") target is the most prospective of the four Porphyry style magnetic anomalies first identified with the 2021 airborne program. XP is near the contacts of the Pennask and Osprey Lake batholiths which are directly related to the porphyry mineralization at both the Brenda copper mine and the Elk Gold mine.

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P. Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a mining exploration company focused on advancing two 100% owned road access projects in established mining districts of British Columbia and Yukon.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

604.725.1857

Scott@FlowMetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance, they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether because of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

