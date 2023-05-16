1844 Appoints Dr. Larry Hulbert and Mr. Louis-David Gauthier to the Advisory Board

Saskatoon, May 16, 2023 - 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Larry Hulbert, D.Sc., P.Geo and Mr. Louis-David Gauthier to the advisory board.

Dr. Hulbert has over 40 years of experience in the metallogeny of mafic-ultramafic rocks and is an internationally recognized expert in platinum-group elements and nickel-copper sulphides. Additionally, Dr. Hulbert worked directly on the HawkRidge project from 2012 through 2014. Dr. Hulbert accomplishments and University degrees are so numerous, that we invite you to access the full detail on his website www.ultra-mafic.com.

Mr. Louis-David Gauthier is the founder of Invercio Inc., a multimedia and social media company focusing mainly on mineral and mining exploration. Mr. Gauthier has worked in the financial sector as a consultant in operations and risk management for a period of thirteen years.

Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of 1844 states "We are pleased to have Dr. Hulbert and Mr. Gauthier join the 1844 team. Dr. Hulbert experience with the HawkRidge property specifically and the rock types in the area more generally, makes him uniquely qualified to help with our development of what will be our new flagship property in northern Quebec. Mr. Gauthier's experience with marketing and social media will go a long way in helping the company properly communicate with the market and will help greatly in communicating the results of our exploration and development activities".

1844 also announces the grant of 200,000 stock options, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, to certain consultants and advisors. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share and, if not exercised, expire May 16, 2028, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the stock option plan and applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.702.9841

Slaberge@1844 resources.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166138