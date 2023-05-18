Candelaria Announces Resignation of Chairman and Director, and Appointment of New Chairman

VANCOUVER, May 17, 2023 - Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the "Company") announces that effective May 16, 2023, Neil O'Brien has resigned as a director of the Company and as Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board"). The Company would like to thank Mr. O'Brien for his service to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.
The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Manuel Gomez as the new Chairman of the Board, effective May 16, 2023. Mr. Gomez was appointed as a director of the Board on December 15, 2022.
