Deep Yellow Limited: Deep Yellow Appoint Tim Lindley as Non-Executive Director

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Tim Lindley as Non-Executive Director, further strengthening the Board as the Company continues its strategy to establish a globally diversified, Tier-1 uranium platform with 10+Mlb production p.a.Mr Lindley is an experienced investment banker who brings a proven track record and background in project finance, debt, equity capital markets and M&A. During his 25-year career, Mr Lindley has held several senior and executive roles in both Australia and internationally, including Country Head (Australia) of Barclays Bank and a Managing Director of Morgan Stanley (Australia).Mr Lindley has led and completed more than 100 financing transactions for resource companies operating across jurisdictions including Africa, Asia and Australia. He led several transactions for the Langer Heinrich mine and Paladin Energy Ltd. Mr Lindley was previously a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk committee for Onsite Rentals Group Pty Ltd and Little Wings.Commenting on the appointment, Chris Salisbury, Chairman of Deep Yellow, said: "I am very pleased to welcome Tim to the Board and look forward to working alongside him as we continue to develop Deep Yellow into a globally diverse, Tier-one uranium company. Tim brings an excellent skill set and a wealth of experience that further strengthens the Board as we continue to grow the Company."





Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





Deep Yellow Ltd.





John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO