Belararox Limited: Porphyry Prospectivity at TMT Project

Perth, Australia - Belararox Ltd. (ASX:BRX), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high-value clean energy metals, has identified 11 prospective targets based on satellite spectral imagery processed by Fathom Geophysics and the geological interpretation completed on the ToroMalambo-Tambo ("TMT") project by Independent Hydrothermal Systems Specialist, Dr Steve Garwin.Key Highlights- A Satellite Aster and Sentinel 2 study at the Toro, Malambo and Tambo project confirms hydrothermal alteration.- Eleven prospective targets have been identified.- The targets are likely to represent surface expressions of high-sulphidation epithermal and/or porphyry-style mineral systems.- Targets have been ranked for prospectivity based on spectral imagery and geological interpretation.- The high-priority targets show similar spectral characteristics to observed hydrothermal alteration and silicification at Filo del Sol.- Additional targets are being considered for an expanded exploration program for the TMT project.The TMT project is located in an area where exploration activities have been closing the underexplored gap between the [i] El Indo Metallogenic Belt, which contains the Veladero and Pascua Lima deposits, and the [ii] Maricunga Metallogenic Belt, which contains the Filo del Sol and Josemaria deposits. Hydrothermal alteration has been used as a vector for deposits in the region.Chief Technical Consultant - Argentina, Jason Ward, commented:"This satellite spectral study has confirmed the presence of hydrothermal alteration at the three main targets at Toro, Malambo and Tambo, and also identified eight additional target areas. We look forward to following up these targets with geological mapping and sampling once our Environmental Permits are granted".Belararox's Managing Director, Arvind Misra, commented:"When we first acquired the TMT Project, I said how delighted I was as we expected it to enable BRX to pursue exploration activities in a highly prospective region in Argentina. While we still have a way to go, the identification of 11 prospective targets with surface expressions is a strong first step in the TMT Project meeting our expectations".*To view the full release with tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X74T5408





Belararox Ltd. (ASX:BRX) is a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets. Our projects currently include the potential for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel and lead resources.





Belararox Ltd.





Managing Director Belararox Ltd. arvind.misra@belararox.com.au The Capital Network Julia Maguire Investor and media enquiries julia@thecapitalnetwork.com.au