Block Listing Six Monthly Return

10:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 - Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ First North:AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets covering an area of 7,866.85 km2 in Southern Greenland, today makes the following notification pursuant to Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies, regarding its existing block admission arrangements in connection with the Amaroq Minerals Stock Option Plan.

Name of applicant: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Name of scheme: Amaroq Minerals Stock Option Plan
Period of return: From: 18 November 2022 To: 17 May 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Nil
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 10,767,395
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 208,275
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 10,559,120
Number and class of securities originally admitted and the date of admission

9,437,395 Common Shares of no par value each, admitted on 18 November 2022

1,330,000 Common Shares of no par value each, admitted on 1 February 2023
Name of contact: Anna Solotova, In-House Counsel
Telephone number of contact: +354 7740610

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
+354 665 2003
eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Investor Relations
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)

John Prior
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Nick Emerson}
+44 (0) 1483 413500

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement contains does not contain inside information.

SOURCE: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755842/Block-Listing-Six-Monthly-Return


