Indigo Exploration Adds Technical Expertise with Advisory Board Appointment

Vancouver, May 23, 2023 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (OTCQB: IXIXF) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Donald Babiuk, a highly accomplished, Alberta-based senior petroleum engineer to the Company's Board of Advisors. Mr. Babiuk has over 30 years of oil and gas operational experience having worked in all types of reservoirs throughout Western Canada.

"The addition of Mr. Babiuk represents another significant addition to our team, adding specific industry experience as it relates to the Company's future lithium development plans," commented CEO, Paul Cowley. "Don's operational background, particularly in managing and moving vast amounts of water, are a direct translation for our ability to safely and efficiently handle significant volumes of lithium brines in the planning, design, construction and operation of our projects."

Mr. Babiuk's experience spans exploration through engineering, production and management of numerous oil and gas projects across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and various reservoir types (i.e. sour, high pressure, and high water cut). Mr. Babiuk is very proficient in oil and gas field production operations including emulsion treating, high volume artificial lift, facility and pipeline design and optimization. Mr. Babiuk began his career with Hudson's Bay Oil and Gas in 1980 after graduating from the University of Alberta with a BSC in Mechanical Engineering.

Mr. Babiuk joins Dr. David Dreisinger, and Dr. Gary Kordosky, both accomplished metallurgists and holder multiple patents on mineral extraction who joined the Company's Board of Advisors in October 2022. Dr.'s Dreisinger and Kordosky experienced in lithium will be guiding the company on selection of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology.

About Indigo Exploration

Indigo Exploration is an emerging petro-lithium brine explorer with 147,904 hectares of Metallic and Industrial Minerals permits in Central Alberta, Canada. The Company's three primary lithium projects are the Fox Creek (114,522 hectares), Leduc (23,488 hectares) and Peace River (10,048 hectares) which are located within the heart of lithium exploration and development in Western Canada. The Company also owns the Hantoukoura Gold Permit in Burkina Faso which covers 23,800 hectares within the prospective Fada N'Gourma greenstone belt.

