North Peak's Acquisition of the Prospect Mountain Mine Complex in Eureka, Nevada Receives Final TSXV Approval; Work Programs Launched

CALGARY, May 23, 2023 - North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange for its acquisition of the Prospect Mountain Mine complex (the "Property") from Solarljos LLC and Gullsil LLC of Nevada (each controlled by the Erickson family of Nevada). This former silver, gold, lead and zinc producing underground mine complex is located in the Battle Mountain Eureka trend in an area known as the Southern Eureka Gold Belt district of Nevada. The Company issued a press release on May 4, 2023 announcing execution of a binding, definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with the materials terms and conditions of that Agreement described below.

"This final stock exchange approval is well timed for the launch of surface and underground work programs to be described in subsequent news releases," said Brian Hinchcliffe, North Peak CEO. "With Carlin style gold mineralization, CRD polymetallic systems and carbonate hosted Porphyry related Skarn lead, zinc and gold mineralization within its boundaries, the Property's exploration programs will be targeted to advance the identification of these systems both from underground and surface."

"We were very deliberate during the two-year development partner search for our Diamond and Silver-Connor mines at Prospect Mountain, to identify a team that could drive this forward", said Ty Erickson, MD. "We became convinced that North Peak's team - which built Kirkland Lake Gold and Rupert Resource - had the exploration and mine building background we needed to be successful here in Eureka."

Venture Formation

The Company and Solarljos, LLC ("Solarljos") are now working to put in place a Nevada LLC where the Company (through its Nevada subsidiary) will hold initially, an 80% interest (the "Initial Interest") and Solarljos will hold the remaining 20% interest, and the mining claims and rights and related permits that constitute the Property will be transferred into the Nevada LLC (the date on which this is completed is referred to herein as the "Formation Date"). The Company's Nevada subsidiary will act as manager for the Nevada LLC and operator of the Property. Solarljos will not be required to contribute any funds or assume any liabilities for the benefit of the Nevada LLC or in connection with exploration and operations at the Property on account of its 20% interest.

The Company will acquire the Initial Interest by issuing 5,000,000 common shares to Solarljos on the Formation Date. The Company has the right to acquire the remaining 20% interest held by Solarljos (the "Right"), provided it maintains its obligations under the Agreement (which includes annual exploration expenditures on the Property and cash payments to Solarljos) and by issuing an additional 3,000,000 common shares to Solarljos. The Company will have until 90 days after the third anniversary of the Formation Date to exercise the Right. If the Company decides not to exercise the Right within this time period, then the Initial Interest is to be transferred to Solarljos, and Solarljos will in turn return to the Company the 5,000,000 common shares that have been issued to it.

Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo., a director of the Company, is the Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who reviewed and approved scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Property or any underlying property agreements.

The Company will issue additional press release related to completion of the formation of the Nevada LLC and related matters described herein, and other material information as it becomes available.

About North Peak

The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR". The Company is focused on acquiring historic sites, with low cost producing gold and other metals properties, with near term production potential and 8+ year mine life in the northern hemisphere.

