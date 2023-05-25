Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Vancouver, May 25, 2023 - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its common shares commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "5ZE" effective May 23, 2023. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest (behind only the Nasdaq and NYSE) organized exchange-trading markets based on trading volume. Over 3,000 international companies are listed on the Frankfurt Exchange and investors directly connected to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represent 35% of the world's investment capital.

Brian Leeners, Director and CEO stated, "The strategic listing of HMR on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will bring advantages and opportunities that align perfectly with our growth ambitions and long-term objectives. This listing will grant us direct access to one of the largest and most vibrant capital markets in Europe. The growing global demand for energy metals and critical elements used in renewable energy technologies and energy storage solutions has generated substantial attention and interest across Europe. Europe has been a leader in renewable energy adoption, with ambitious sustainability goals and a strong focus on reducing carbon emissions. Through our listing on Frankfurt, we can tap into a diverse pool of sophisticated European investors who are specifically seeking exposure to companies operating in this sector. This new listing in addition to our TSX Venture listing should increase overall exposure for the Company and strengthen our position as a rising Company in the energy metals and critical elements sectors, showcasing our expertise, commitment to sustainable practices, and potential for long-term growth."

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical elements and energy metals sectors.

