Crew and Equipment Mobilized to Cowtrail Project in Preparation for June Start-Up

Vancouver, May 25, 2023 - Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. ("Cariboo Rose") (TSXV:CRB) (OTC:CROOF) has been advised by optionee BRS Resources Ltd., a private company who are earning an interest in the Cowtrail project that a crew and equipment have been mobilized to the property in preparation for diamond drilling in early June 2023.

The 4592 hectares (46 sq Km) Cowtrail project is 100% owned by Cariboo Rose Resources and located in southcentral BC, south of the existing Mt. Polley mine and contiguous with the Woodjam copper-gold porphyry project owned by Vizsla Copper Corp and the Redgold Copper project to the west also recently acquired by Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSX.V: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRA: 97E)

The Cowtrail property covers a magnetic feature that extends to the northwest from a buried alkalic intrusive discovered by Eastfield Resources and Imperial Metals Corporation in 1998. The magnetic signature is comparable in several ways to that of the Mt. Polly mine (15 km northwest).

Reconnaissance drill testing of extensive induced polarization anomalies (vintage 1997, 2004 and 2006) define a vector of mineralization trending to the west beyond the area drilled. Significant drill intercepts include 1.16 g/t gold over 18.3m and 0.17% copper and 0.11 g/t gold over 40.0m.

A soil grid at Cowtrail was expanded in 2021 and 2022. Of note is a 600 metre long northwest trending gold-arsenic in soil anomaly that covers an area of the BM Showing.

The project was optioned to BRS Resources Ltd in November 2022 who may earn a 60% interest over a four-year term by making payments totalling $400,000 and completing $2,000,000 in exploration.

The project is fully permitted.

J.W. (Bill) Morton P. Geo, within the context of the requirements of NI-43-101, is the qualified person who takes responsibility for this news release.

Bill Morton

J.W. (Bill) Morton, P.Geo.

President

Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd.



About Cariboo Rose Resources Limited

Cariboo Rose owns seven mineral projects in British Columbia. A summary of these projects is as follows:

Carruthers Pass, 100% owned subject to an option with Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSX-V:VSU) (a spinout from Vizsla Silver completed Oct 1, 2021) who may earn a 60% interest by making payments of $650,000 and completing $3,000,000 in exploration, sediment hosted massive sulfide discovered by Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold in 1997, a 100% interest was acquired by Cariboo Rose from FMC in 2011, located in northern BC south of the Kemess copper-gold mine, most significant to the project is a mineralized slab of rock weighing several hundred tonnes protruding from talus with a drill intercept through it of 3.1 meters grading 6.2% copper, 5.8% zinc, 2.37 g/t gold and 192.0 g/t silver, numerous untested geochemical and geophysical targets.

Lightning Strike, 100% owned, located 50 kilometers northeast of the community of 100 mile House, BC. Same rock suite and style of mineralization as exists at Spanish Mountain Gold located 90 kilometers to the northwest, and F G Gold 30 kilometers to the north. Drilling completed in 2008, 9 &10 included intercepts of 4.54 g/t Au and 60.2 g/t Ag over 3.8 meters, 19.9 g/t Au over 1.5 meters and 1.03 g/t Au over 26 meters. Deposit example types include the giant Murantau and Sukoy Log deposits in Russia. Cariboo Rose recently completed 11 reverse circulation drill holes at lightning Strike which are currently being analyzed (see news dated Sept 24, 2021). Lightning Strike is fully permitted.

Coquigold, 100% owned, epithermal gold (quartz-adularia) located in southern BC 10 kilometers north of Shovelnose Mountain (Westhaven Gold Corp.-Shovelnose discovery), central to Coquigold is an area where in 2008 the BC Geological Survey identified and sampled quartz sinter and several areas of silicified (chalcedonic) volcanic and intrusive breccia, bedrock sampling in 2019 by Cariboo Rose confirmed an epithermal mineralizing event with bedrock samples returning up to 43.1 grams per tonne silver, 559 ppm arsenic, 13,400 ppb mercury and 101ppm antimony, trenching is planned for 2021.

Cowtrail, 100% owned, located in southcentral BC, contiguous with the Woodjam copper-gold porphyry project owned by Vizsla Copper Corp. Reconnaissance drill testing of extensive induced polarization anomalies (vintage 1997, 2004 and 2006) define a vector of mineralization trending to the west beyond the area drilled, significant drill intercepts include 1.16 g/t gold over 18.3m and 0.17% copper and 0.11 g/t gold over 40.0m, an untested soil gold arsenic anomaly with coincident strong IP is located a further 2km to the west. Results for 900 soil samples collected earlier in 2021 have now been received. Cowtrail is fully permitted.

Koster Dam, 55% owned (Ameriwest Lithium Inc. 45%), located in southern BC 10 kilometers north of the former producing Blackdome gold mine, volcanic hosted gold target related to the Fraser River Fault system, recent programs have located areas of >1 gram/t gold in rubble and chalcedonic quartz in outcrop. A Triaxial magnetic survey and a liDar Survey were completed in June of this year with data currently being interpreted. Koster Dam is fully permitted.

Pat, 100% owned, staked by Cariboo Rose in 2004, located in southcentral BC contiguous with the Woodjam copper-gold porphyry project owned by Consolidated Woodjam Copper, very strong unexplained magnetic airborne anomaly in prospective Nicola Group volcanic rocks.

