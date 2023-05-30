Westward Gold Clarifies Technical Disclosure

Vancouver, May 30, 2023 - Westward Gold Inc. (CSE:WG) (OTC:WGLIF) (FSE:IM50) ("Westward" or the "Company") announces today that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its technical disclosure. The Company wishes to confirm that there are no current resource estimates on its Toiyabe Project. Any references to resources estimates which were found on the Company's website, or documents accessible from the Company's website, should not be relied upon as current as they have not been verified or supported by a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects technical report.

The Company confirms that its technical report on the Toiyable Project entitled "Technical Report for the Toiyabe Gold Project, Lander County, Nevada, USA" dated August 5, 2021, remains current.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Steven R. Koehler, Technical Advisor to the Company, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Koehler is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) through the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG).

About Westward Gold

Westward Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe, Turquoise Canyon, and East Saddle Projects located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada, and the Coyote and Rossi Projects located along the Carlin Trend in Elko County, Nevada. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

For further information contact:

Colin Moore

President, CEO & Director

Westward Gold Inc.

colin@westwardgold.com

www.westwardgold.com

