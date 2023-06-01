Multiple high-grade veins, 9 intersections > 15 g/t gold demonstrating downdip continuity.

15,000 m still to be drilled in 2023, 4 rigs operating.

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2023 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces results from drillhole SDDSC066 at the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figure 1). Highlights include 10.4 m @ 22.4 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") (18.6 g/t gold ("Au"), 2.4% antimony ("Sb")) from 542.2 m.

SDDSC066 successfully traversed across multiple (5) high-grade vein sets. Nine intervals >15 g/t Au (up to 188.8 g/t Au), and 6 intervals >5% Sb (up to 22.5% Sb) were intersected.

Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX listed company owned 51% by Mawson. Four rigs continue to drill both in the main drill area and up to 7.5 km along strike at the Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan prospects with 16 holes being processed and analyzed and four holes (SDDSC068, 76, 77 and SDDLV001) in drill progress (Figure 2). Mineralization now extends in the main drill area over 1,350 m from Christina in the far west to SDDSC063.

SDDSC066 (Figs 3-5) drilled from east to west intersected five main mineralized structures over a 312 m wide downhole interval with multiple high-grade intersections:

0.5 m @ 8.1 g/t AuEq (8.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 240.1 m

0.3 m @ 17.4 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 8.3% Sb) from 243.6 m

0.2 m @ 34.1 g/t AuEq (26.3 g/t Au, 5.0% Sb) from 297.2 m

10.5 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (4.2 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 302.8 m, including: 0.2 m @ 18.3 g/t AuEq (18.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 306.2 m 1.0 m @ 23.1 g/t AuEq (12.8 g/t Au, 6.5% Sb) from 308.0 m 1.5 m @ 17.4 g/t AuEq (14.2 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 311.0 m

7.8 m @ 5.4 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.9 %Sb) from 401.3 m, including: 0.4 m @ 42.7 g/t AuEq (28.1 g/t Au, 9.3% Sb) from 404.6 m 0.2 m @ 44.0 g/t AuEq (40.5 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 407.5 m

0.2 m @ 31.1 g/t AuEq (26.8 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 408.9 m

SDDSC066 results continued:

0.5 m @ 5.4 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 431.8 m

0.2 m @ 18.9 g/t AuEq (8.4 g/t Au, 6.6% Sb) from 506.5 m

5.6 m @ 1.9 g/t AuEq (1.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 522.8 m, including: 0.5 m @ 8.4 g/t AuEq (6.7 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 523.9 m

7.4 m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 531.9 m, including: 0.8 m @ 13.9 g/t AuEq (13.3 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 538.0 m

10.4 m @ 22.4 g/t AuEq (18.6 g/t Au, 2.4% Sb) from 542.2 m, including: 1.0 m @ 224.3 g/t AuEq (188.8 g/t Au, 22.5% Sb) from 544.2 m 0.8 m @ 10.6 g/t AuEq (7.3 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 549.1 m

Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake at A$45.0 million (C$39.7 million) based on SXG's closing price on May 31, 2023 AEST.

Noora Ahola, Mawson Interim CEO, states: "Yet another great result from the team at Southern Cross Gold. Delivering 10.4 m @ 22.4 g/t AuEq from 542.2 m, SDDSC066 continues the discovery of high grade intercepts at depth as the third best hit at the project to date and a 250 m to 300 m depth extension of SDDSC033 that also intersected a wide mineralized footprint with high grade components (including 119.2 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq) almost a year ago to the day.

SXG is now halfway through its 30,000 m drill campaign for 2023 and is fully funded and permitted to execute on its strategy across its 11 km mineralized trend at Sunday Creek. Given the regularity of high-grade veins, scale and continuity of mineralization, we are excited about the results which will continue to follow in the months ahead at what we consider to be one of the most exciting and high-grade gold discoveries anywhere in the world today."

Results Discussion

SDDSC066 is the third best intersection on the Sunday Creek project to date, drilled at the east end of drilled mineralization at Sunday Creek (in the Apollo area). The hole was designed to test five main mineralized vein sets and intersected 312 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 240.1 m (with no lower cut). This is the greatest down dip extension of mineralization to date on the eastern end of the main mineralized body at Sunday Creek. Highlights include 10.5 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (4.2 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 302.8 m, 7.8 m @ 5.4 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 401.3 m, and 10.4 m @ 22.4 g/t AuEq (18.6 g/t Au), 2.4% Sb from 542.2 m, including 1.0 m @ 224.3 g/t AuEq (188.8 g/t Au, 22.5% Sb). In total nine intervals >15 g/t Au (up to 188.8 g/t Au), and six intervals >5% Sb (up to 22.5% Sb) were intersected.

Specifically, SDDSC066 was drilled east to west sub-parallel to the host sequence, a zone of intensely altered 'bleached' sericite-albitic siltstones, and sericite-carbonate-albite altered dyke rocks that range from 50 m to 200 m wide. The hole was also drilled at a moderate to high angle to the north-west striking mineralized vein sets that regularly cross the host structure on a predominate north-west orientation and are typically 10 m to 40 m wide (cut off dependent), 20 m to 60 m along strike, and 300 m to 830 m down dip. Therefore, the hole was able to intersect five main mineralized structures over a 312 m wide downhole interval, while drilling inside the mineralized host.

For the first time a fibrous Pb-Sb sulphosalt, possibly boulangerite (Pb 5 Sb 4 S 11 ), a diagnostic alteration mineral in other epizonal deposits, including Fosterville, was identified in void spaces in quartz at 262.5 m in SDDSC066 (Photo 1).

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au

Figures 1-5 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 0.3 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum width of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width, unless otherwise stated.

Update on Current Drilling

Drilling with four rigs is in progress at Sunday Creek and up to 7.5 km north-east at the Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan prospects. Sixteen new holes (SDDSC067, 69-75 and SDDTS001-7, SDDCN001 and SDDLV001) are currently being geologically processed and analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC068, 76, 77 and SDDLV001) in drill progress (Figure 2).

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated 25 March 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows: ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

For previously reported exploration results referenced in this news release, refer to the following:

May 30, 2022 SDDSC033

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limitedis an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Photo 1: SDDSC066 262.5 m showing a fibrous Pb-Sb sulphosalt, possibly boulangerite (Pb5Sb4S11), commonly seen as alteration in epizonal systems.

Ticks show mm scale.

Figure 1: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing SDDSC066 reported in this press release (grey box), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes (yellow collar and trace).



Figure 3: Sunday Creek cropped longitudinal section A-B (50 m influence) across the Apollo area looking towards the northwest showing dyke interpreted mineralized veins sets, SDDSC066 reported here and prior reported drill holes.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek east-west longitudinal section C-D along the trend of the dyke/structure, looking to 000 higher grade assays and selected mineralized veins sets. Also, prior reported drill holes shown.

Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas to be tested in a 2,500 m diamond drill program. The first drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 7.5km along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke-Apollo.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drillholes in progress.

Hole_ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC066 669.9 Apollo 331291.1 5867823.1 316.8 278.9 -57.0 SDDSC067 551 Rising Sun 330754.2 5868022.2 294.3 220.2 -70.4 SDDSC068 In progress plan 1200m Apollo 331254 5868098.6 353.9 211.3 -77.7 SDDSC069 385.8 Rising Sun 330875 5868005 307.2 234.0 -59.0 SDDSC070 911.3 Rising Sun 331031.5 5868097.6 325.1 231.0 -74.5 SDDSC071 329.3 Rising Sun 330875 5868005 307.2 232.0 -51.0 SDDSC072 259.7 Rising Sun 330875 5868005 307.2 222.0 -43.0 SDDSC073 770 Apollo 331254 5868097 353.9 212.0 -69.0 SDDSC074 898.1 Root Hog 331108 5867975 319.4 255.0 -73.0 SDDSC075 283.1 Root Hog 330951 5868007 313.7 211.0 -40.0 SDDSC076 Ending at 400m Gladys Gap 330617 5867890 300.0 85.0 -41.0 SDDSC077B In progress plan 930m Rising Sun 330478 5867882 289.0 73.3 -62.2 SDDTS001 179.75 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 156.0 -50.0 SDDTS002 182.6 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 111.0 -42.0 SDDTS003 197.8 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 111.0 -73.0 SDDTS004 62.6 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 79.0 -60.0 SDDTS004A 170.6 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 79.0 -60.0 SDDTS005A 256 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 70.0 -42.0 SDDTS006 368.6 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.0 48.0 -50.0 SDDTS007 179.6 Tonstal 336788 5870637 525.2 230.0 -50.0 SDDCN001 200.0 Consols 336270 5870700 507.0 220.0 -60.0 SDDLV001 In progress plan 120m Leviathan 334240 5869962 552.2 190.0 -60.0

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC066 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Drill Hole from (m) to (m) width (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC066 240.14 240.65 0.5 8.1 0.0 8.1 SDDSC066 243.56 243.83 0.3 4.4 8.3 17.4 SDDSC066 297.15 297.37 0.2 26.3 5.0 34.1 SDDSC066 302.80 313.27 10.5 4.2 1.0 5.8 including 306.20 306.42 0.2 18.3 0.0 18.3 including 307.96 308.96 1.0 12.8 6.5 23.1 including 311.00 312.53 1.5 14.2 2.0 17.4 SDDSC066 401.30 409.11 7.8 4.0 0.9 5.4 including 404.59 404.98 0.4 28.1 9.3 42.7 including 407.47 407.66 0.2 40.5 2.2 44.0 including 408.89 409.11 0.2 26.8 2.7 31.1 SDDSC066 431.82 432.35 0.5 4.5 0.6 5.4 SDDSC066 491.45 494.55 3.1 1.0 0.2 1.3 SDDSC066 506.45 506.68 0.2 8.4 6.6 18.9 SDDSC066 512.66 517.00 4.3 0.9 0.3 1.4 SDDSC066 522.80 528.42 5.6 1.5 0.3 1.9 including 523.92 524.42 0.5 6.7 1.0 8.4 SDDSC066 531.90 539.30 7.4 1.7 0.1 1.8 including 538.00 538.75 0.8 13.3 0.4 13.9 SDDSC066 542.18 552.55 10.4 18.6 2.4 22.4 including 544.23 545.19 1.0 188.8 22.5 224.3 including 549.12 549.90 0.8 7.3 2.1 10.6

Table 3: All individual assays reported SDDSC066 >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC066 183.15 184.00 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 185.00 186.10 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 186.10 186.70 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 186.70 187.55 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 191.10 192.00 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 192.00 193.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 194.00 195.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 195.00 196.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 206.00 207.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 209.20 209.65 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.8 SDDSC066 209.65 210.00 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC066 220.60 221.25 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 221.25 221.75 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 221.75 222.55 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 222.55 223.15 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 223.15 224.00 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 224.00 225.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 225.00 225.50 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 225.50 226.10 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 234.75 235.50 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 235.50 236.10 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC066 236.10 237.15 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 240.14 240.65 0.5 8.1 0.0 8.1 SDDSC066 242.94 243.56 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 243.56 243.83 0.3 4.4 8.3 17.4 SDDSC066 243.83 244.72 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 244.72 245.26 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 245.26 245.96 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.8 SDDSC066 245.96 246.58 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 246.58 246.90 0.3 1.3 0.0 1.4 SDDSC066 246.90 247.57 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC066 247.57 248.01 0.4 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC066 248.01 249.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 249.00 249.90 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 253.90 254.90 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 254.90 255.66 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 255.66 256.25 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 256.25 256.71 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 262.37 262.90 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 270.31 270.72 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 270.72 271.09 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 275.50 276.12 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 276.12 277.00 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 277.00 278.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 278.00 278.60 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 289.16 289.30 0.1 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC066 289.30 289.77 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC066 289.77 290.20 0.4 2.2 0.0 2.2 SDDSC066 292.04 292.41 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 292.90 293.50 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 296.97 297.15 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC066 297.15 297.37 0.2 26.3 5.0 34.1 SDDSC066 297.37 297.70 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC066 302.80 303.27 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 303.67 304.54 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 304.54 305.36 0.8 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC066 305.36 305.81 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC066 305.81 306.20 0.4 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC066 306.20 306.42 0.2 18.3 0.0 18.3 SDDSC066 306.42 306.72 0.3 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC066 307.61 307.96 0.4 0.9 0.1 1.0 SDDSC066 307.96 308.44 0.5 14.2 4.0 20.5 SDDSC066 308.44 308.66 0.2 4.0 0.4 4.6 SDDSC066 308.66 308.96 0.3 16.9 15.1 40.8 SDDSC066 308.96 309.53 0.6 2.0 0.6 3.0 SDDSC066 309.53 310.37 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 310.37 311.00 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC066 311.00 311.25 0.3 16.7 11.3 34.5 SDDSC066 311.25 311.45 0.2 9.3 1.0 10.9 SDDSC066 311.45 311.85 0.4 3.4 0.1 3.6 SDDSC066 311.85 312.53 0.7 21.1 0.1 21.2 SDDSC066 312.53 313.27 0.7 2.9 0.1 3.0 SDDSC066 313.27 314.00 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 315.56 315.92 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 318.00 318.30 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC066 319.37 319.55 0.2 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC066 319.55 320.11 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 321.27 321.56 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC066 334.16 334.69 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 336.50 336.90 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 377.00 378.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 386.90 387.20 0.3 4.1 0.0 4.1 SDDSC066 396.78 397.29 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 401.30 402.14 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC066 402.14 402.59 0.5 1.9 0.4 2.6 SDDSC066 402.59 403.18 0.6 1.3 0.1 1.4 SDDSC066 403.18 403.90 0.7 1.5 0.8 2.7 SDDSC066 403.90 404.59 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 404.59 404.98 0.4 28.1 9.3 42.7 SDDSC066 406.00 406.86 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 406.86 407.06 0.2 1.8 0.5 2.5 SDDSC066 407.06 407.47 0.4 1.7 1.6 4.3 SDDSC066 407.47 407.66 0.2 40.5 2.2 44.0 SDDSC066 407.66 408.25 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC066 408.25 408.59 0.3 2.0 1.7 4.8 SDDSC066 408.59 408.89 0.3 2.7 0.3 3.1 SDDSC066 408.89 409.11 0.2 26.8 2.7 31.1 SDDSC066 409.11 410.11 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 428.33 429.33 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 429.33 429.94 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 431.82 432.35 0.5 4.5 0.6 5.4 SDDSC066 432.35 433.21 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 433.21 433.78 0.6 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC066 433.78 434.50 0.7 1.8 0.0 1.9 SDDSC066 434.50 435.00 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 435.63 436.27 0.6 2.2 0.3 2.7 SDDSC066 437.00 438.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 438.00 438.81 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC066 438.81 439.35 0.5 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC066 439.35 439.90 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 439.90 440.43 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.9 SDDSC066 442.00 442.80 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 443.70 444.40 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC066 444.40 445.00 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 445.00 446.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 447.00 448.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 448.00 448.19 0.2 3.4 0.5 4.2 SDDSC066 448.19 448.50 0.3 1.8 0.0 1.9 SDDSC066 448.50 449.00 0.5 1.6 0.0 1.6 SDDSC066 449.82 450.50 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 450.50 451.10 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC066 451.10 451.38 0.3 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC066 451.38 452.00 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 452.00 453.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 453.80 454.30 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 454.30 454.70 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 458.75 459.70 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 459.70 460.60 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 463.45 463.75 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC066 464.60 465.15 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 465.15 465.45 0.3 1.0 0.1 1.1 SDDSC066 466.20 466.90 0.7 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC066 466.90 467.40 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC066 474.00 474.75 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 474.75 475.20 0.5 1.0 0.5 1.7 SDDSC066 476.90 477.82 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC066 477.82 478.45 0.6 2.9 0.6 3.8 SDDSC066 478.45 478.80 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 478.80 479.55 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC066 479.55 480.00 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC066 480.00 480.57 0.6 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC066 480.57 480.74 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 490.88 491.45 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 491.45 491.90 0.5 0.7 0.2 1.1 SDDSC066 491.90 492.55 0.7 3.8 0.3 4.3 SDDSC066 494.20 494.55 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.8 SDDSC066 494.55 495.27 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC066 495.27 496.00 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 498.90 499.60 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 504.00 505.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 505.85 506.10 0.3 1.0 1.1 2.7 SDDSC066 506.10 506.45 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC066 506.45 506.68 0.2 8.4 6.6 18.9 SDDSC066 506.68 507.00 0.3 0.5 0.5 1.3 SDDSC066 507.00 508.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 512.66 513.05 0.4 1.5 0.1 1.7 SDDSC066 513.90 514.80 0.9 1.8 0.2 2.0 SDDSC066 514.80 515.40 0.6 0.7 0.1 0.9 SDDSC066 515.40 516.05 0.7 0.9 1.6 3.4 SDDSC066 516.05 516.48 0.4 1.0 0.4 1.6 SDDSC066 516.48 517.00 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC066 517.00 518.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 519.00 519.85 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 522.80 523.00 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC066 523.00 523.92 0.9 2.4 0.6 3.3 SDDSC066 523.92 524.42 0.5 6.7 1.0 8.4 SDDSC066 524.42 525.42 1.0 0.7 0.1 0.9 SDDSC066 525.42 525.90 0.5 1.0 0.3 1.5 SDDSC066 525.90 526.65 0.8 1.2 0.0 1.3 SDDSC066 528.00 528.42 0.4 1.0 0.4 1.6 SDDSC066 530.00 531.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 531.90 532.50 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC066 532.50 533.00 0.5 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC066 533.00 533.50 0.5 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC066 533.50 533.90 0.4 1.2 0.1 1.5 SDDSC066 533.90 534.35 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 534.35 535.00 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 538.00 538.75 0.8 13.3 0.4 13.9 SDDSC066 538.75 539.30 0.6 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC066 539.30 540.15 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC066 542.18 542.85 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC066 542.85 543.51 0.7 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC066 543.51 543.96 0.5 2.0 0.8 3.3 SDDSC066 543.96 544.23 0.3 1.5 0.1 1.7 SDDSC066 544.23 545.19 1.0 188.8 22.5 224.3 SDDSC066 545.19 545.74 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 545.74 546.33 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC066 546.33 546.92 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 546.92 547.63 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC066 548.40 549.12 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC066 549.12 549.48 0.4 9.1 2.4 12.8 SDDSC066 549.48 549.90 0.4 5.9 1.8 8.7 SDDSC066 549.90 550.50 0.6 1.8 0.8 3.1 SDDSC066 550.50 550.76 0.3 2.6 0.1 2.8 SDDSC066 550.76 551.12 0.4 2.2 0.5 3.0 SDDSC066 551.12 551.92 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 551.92 552.55 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC066 555.00 555.70 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC066 556.55 557.06 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC066 557.06 557.92 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1

